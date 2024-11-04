Huge Crash! Alex Albon's Williams Car Left In Mangled Ruins After Colliding With Barriers During Brazilian GP Qualifying Race; Video

Image: X

Williams driver Alex Albon suffered a massive crash during the third qualifying session of the Brazilian Grand Prix. While the driver was able to survive the crash,Williams later confirmed that Albon would not be able to take part in the race following the significant damage sustained to his car. Albon had progressed to Q3 after being in second position on the timesheets. He lost control of his car under braking for the first corner and slammed into the barriers – causing damage to all four corners.

Williams released a statement which said, “It’s a heartbreaking day for the team. We’re here to go racing and nobody wants to be in this situation. The most important point is that all the drivers who had incidents in Qualifying are okay, including Alex and Franco."

“Despite the best efforts of our hard-working, talented, and resilient team, there simply was not enough time to repair Alex’s car in time for the Grand Prix. It’s a bitter pill to swallow at the end of a tough triple-header, especially when both drivers showed tremendous pace this morning."

Albon wasn't the only driver to suffer crash during the qualifying race. Albon’s teammate Franco Colapinto, Two Aston Martin drivers Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, and Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz were out after crashing their cars in the Interlagos circuit in Brazil

This is not the first time that Williams entered a Grand Prix this season with just one car in the field. At the start of the year, Albon suffered a hard crash in practice at the Australian Grand Prix. With the team lacking a backup chassis, Vowles made the difficult decision to slide Albon into Logan Sargeant’s seat for the race.

Sao Paulo Grand Prix final result

Max Verstappen stormed to a remarkable win in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, after originally starting the race from P17 to score his first race win. Alpine, drivers Ocon and Gasly went onto finish P2 and P3 to score a double podium – resulting in the team making an extraordinary jump from ninth to sixth in the constructors’ standings. Russell ended the race in fourth for Mercedes ahead of Charles Leclerc in Ferrari, with Norris following in sixth place.