Hitman's Grand Entry in Dharamsala: Rohit Sharma Arrives At HPCA Stadium In A Helicopter; Video Surfaces

India captain Rohit Sharma arrived at the Dharamsala stadium in style on Tuesday ahead of the fifth and final Test against England.

Rohit flew to the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in a helicopter after which he attended an event with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur in Bilaspur and played cricket there with his fans.

The 36-year-old was welcomed by HPCA officials and the event organisers. A video of him being escorted to a car from the helicopter while being surrounding by security officers is going viral on social media.

Rohit will be leading the Team India in the series-finale against the Three Lions at the HPCA stadium from March 7. The hosts took an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the five-match series after winning the Ranchi Test last month.

Rohit became the first captain to win a Test series against England in their Bazball era under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rohit was in Jamnagar over the last couple of days with Ritika Sajdeh where they were attending Anant Ambani's pre-wedding ceremonies. Cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni were also present along with their families.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Ex-Rajasthan Cricketer Rohit Sharma Dies At 40 Due To Liver Issues

IND vs ENG 5th Test preview

Team India will see the return of fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in the fifth Test. He was rested from the fourth game which India won by 5 wickets.

But the hosts will continue to play without stalwarts KL Rahul and Virat Kohli in their side after the former was ruled out with a quad injury while the latter pulled out of the entire series due to the birth of his second child with Anushka Sharma.

Kohli and Anushka welcomed a baby boy on February 15 and named him Akaay.