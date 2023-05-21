 'His numbers are frightening in the chase': Kevin Pietersen on Rinku Singh
Former England captain and batter Kevin Pietersen heaped praise on KKR batter Rinku Singh after a breakthrough IPL 2023 season.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 02:25 PM IST
Rinku Singh. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen suggested that Rinku Singh is a bright prospect for the future after a brilliant IPL 2023 with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Pietersen labeled his heroics against the Gujarat Titans earlier in the season as 'insane'.

Needing 29 off the final against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. Rinku sent the final five balls out of the ground to stun the defending champions. The Knight Riders required 205 for victory and looked down and out after Rashid Khan's hat-trick in the 17th over. In 14 matches this year, the youngster has scored 474 runs at 59.25. He also averages a jaw-dropping 152.5 in run-chases this season.

"His numbers are frightening in the chase. He has been brilliant this season. So, I can’t go any further than those runs and sixes and their final over in Ahmedabad; I mean, that was just insane," the 42-year-old said while speaking on Star Sports' show.

Rinku Singh admits his innings against Gujarat Titans gave him plenty of recognition:

Following a valiant knock against the Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday, Rinku said the five sixes against the Titans put him on the map; however, he is wanting to stay grounded. The southpaw added:

"Anyone will feel good when the season goes so well. But I'm not thinking on the lines of selection for the Indian team. I will stick to my routine, continue my practice. The name and fame will be there but I'll just stick to my work. My family members are very happy. A lot of things have worked well. When I played that innings last year, people started noticing me. After I hit those five sixes I started getting a lot of respect from the people and now a lot of people recognise me. So it feels good."

Despite his unbeaten 33-ball 67 against the Super Giants, the Knight Riders were eliminated from the competition.

