KKR vs LSG, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Lucknow lose Karan Sharma early after Kolkata opt to bowl

20 May 2023 07:51 PM IST
WICKET! Karan Sharma c Thakur b Harshit Rana 3 (5 balls). LSG 14/1 in 2.3 ovs
20 May 2023 07:51 PM IST
Lucknow Super Giants Subs: Kyle Mayers, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Deepak Hooda
20 May 2023 07:51 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders Subs: Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, N Jagadeesan, David Wiese
20 May 2023 07:51 PM IST
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Karan Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya(c), Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
20 May 2023 07:51 PM IST
KKR vs LSG, IPL 2023 Live: Kolkata Knight Riders win the toss and opt to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens
20 May 2023 06:55 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders have to win this game to keep their hopes alive of reaching the playoffs. Lucknow Super Giants meanwhile, will progress if they win tonight.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)