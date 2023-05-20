 KKR vs LSG, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Lucknow lose Karan Sharma early after Kolkata opt to bowl
KKR vs LSG, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Lucknow lose Karan Sharma early after Kolkata opt to bowl
Live Updates

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Lucknow lose Karan Sharma early after Kolkata opt to bowl

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders have to win this game to keep their hopes alive of reaching the playoffs. Lucknow Super Giants meanwhile, will progress if they win tonight. Follow our Live Blog for the latest updates.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 07:51 PM IST
article-image
BCCI/IPL
20 May 2023 07:51 PM IST

WICKET! Karan Sharma c Thakur b Harshit Rana 3 (5 balls). LSG 14/1 in 2.3 ovs

20 May 2023 07:51 PM IST

Lucknow Super Giants Subs: Kyle Mayers, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Deepak Hooda

20 May 2023 07:51 PM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders Subs: Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, N Jagadeesan, David Wiese

20 May 2023 07:51 PM IST

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Karan Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya(c), Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

20 May 2023 07:51 PM IST

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2023 Live: Kolkata Knight Riders win the toss and opt to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens

20 May 2023 06:55 PM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders have to win this game to keep their hopes alive of reaching the playoffs. Lucknow Super Giants meanwhile, will progress if they win tonight.

