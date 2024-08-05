‘High Time Our Players Step-Up And Win’: Coach Prakash Padukone ‘Not Happy’ With Lakshya Sen’s Defeat In Olympics Badminton SF

Indian badminton coach Prakash Padukone expressed his disappointment over Lakshya Sen's defeat in the men's singles bronze medal match against Lee Zii Jia at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday, August 5.

Lakshya Sen was the only medal hope for India after PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy and the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were knocked out of the Games. Sen had to fight for the bronze medal after losing to eventual Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the semifinal.

In the bronze medal match, Lakshya Sen won the opening game but failed to capitalized on it as he lost the next two sets against Malyasian player. In the second game, Sen lost the momentum after he injured his elbow.

Speaking to the reporters after the Lakshya Sen's defeat in the third-place play off, Prakash Padukone stated that it's high time for the players to take responsibility and step up rather than asking more from federations and government.

"All the support and finances needed to perform at the top level were given to the Indian players. It’s not like earlier times when our players lacked facilities and funds. So, it’s high time our players step up and win as expected." Padukone said.