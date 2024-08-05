'Future Superstar Of Indian Badminton': Netizens Laud Lakshya Sen Despite Missing Bronze Medal At Paris 2024 Olympics

Indian badminton star Lakshya Sen missed out on winning his maiden Olympic medal as he lost to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the bronze medal match of the men's singles at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday, August 5.

Lakshya Sen had to fight for the bronze medal after losing to the Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the semifinal clash. In the third-place play-off, Sen won the opening game against Lee Zii Jia to take 1-0 lead. He displayed his lethal smashes and quick on-court movement throughout the first match of the bronze medal match.

However, Sen seemed to have lost his rhythm as he lost the next two sets, where the Malaysian badminton star capitalized on the Indian opponent's unforced errors and his smashing prowess to secure the bronze medal with a scoreline of 1-2.

In the second game, Lakshya Sen injured his right elbow after the fall on the court and his medical team immediately put the bandage on the injured area. The setback might have affected his performance and couldn't regain his earlier momentum.

Despite missing out on winning the bronze medal, Lakshya Sen received applause and praise from the netizens for his brilliant campaign in the Paris Olympics 2024. The fans hailed Lakshya as the future of Indian badminton as the youngster managed to finish in top 4 in his maiden appearance at the Summer Games.

Here's how netizens reacted to Lakshya Sen's campaign

🇮🇳🔥 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗙𝗨𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗘 𝗢𝗙 𝗜𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗔! From defeating Jonatan Christie to qualify for the knockouts to giving Viktor Axelsen a real scare in the semi-final, Lakshya Sen has shown the whole world exactly what he is capable of.



💪 At the age of 22, he has already achieved so… pic.twitter.com/DvRJ9ma1Nj — India at Paris 2024 Olympics (@sportwalkmedia) August 5, 2024

I am not going to take anything away from Lakshya Sen. This man was unseeded but shocked many with his superb performances.



He gave Zii Jia a scare in the first set. Pity that the wound on his hand affected his momentum.



But the future looks bright for this man and India! pic.twitter.com/BE1OHOYcvW — T. Avineshwaran (@avineshW90) August 5, 2024

Just feel for Lakshya, He gave it all



First Indian Men's Badminton Player to reach Semifinals of Olympics at 22 , He definitely has a bright future and is a player to watch out for us in LA2028



WELL PLAYED LAKSHYA SEN 🇮🇳♥️ pic.twitter.com/xCuCZ0WlLl — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) August 5, 2024

COME BACK, STRONG - LAKSHYA SEN 👊



Los Angeles Olympics is waiting for, Badminton's future. pic.twitter.com/0PNi6AOrXl — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 5, 2024

Heartbroken for @lakshya_sen For taking men’s badminton to new heights at the Olympics, congratulations. For us you are a champion and I hope that next time round you can close out the strong start. For bringing so much passion and energy to the court, thank you. Proud of your… — Rahul Kanwal (@rahulkanwal) August 5, 2024

Well played Lakshya Sen🏸



In sports, there is always winning and losing. You're going to do really well in the Next Olympics. pic.twitter.com/jMmfUGeM2z — Dheeraj Singh (@Dheerajsingh_) August 5, 2024