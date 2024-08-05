'Future Superstar Of Indian Badminton': Netizens Laud Lakshya Sen Despite Missing Bronze Medal At Paris 2024 Olympics

Indian badminton star Lakshya Sen missed out on winning his maiden Olympic medal as he lost to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the bronze medal match of the men's singles at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday, August 5.
Lakshya Sen had to fight for the bronze medal after losing to the Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the semifinal clash. In the third-place play-off, Sen won the opening game against Lee Zii Jia to take 1-0 lead. He displayed his lethal smashes and quick on-court movement throughout the first match of the bronze medal match.
However, Sen seemed to have lost his rhythm as he lost the next two sets, where the Malaysian badminton star capitalized on the Indian opponent's unforced errors and his smashing prowess to secure the bronze medal with a scoreline of 1-2.
In the second game, Lakshya Sen injured his right elbow after the fall on the court and his medical team immediately put the bandage on the injured area. The setback might have affected his performance and couldn't regain his earlier momentum.
Despite missing out on winning the bronze medal, Lakshya Sen received applause and praise from the netizens for his brilliant campaign in the Paris Olympics 2024. The fans hailed Lakshya as the future of Indian badminton as the youngster managed to finish in top 4 in his maiden appearance at the Summer Games.
