'He's a World Cup winner': Ravi Shastri backs Roger Binny to replace Sourav Ganguly as BCCI chief

1983 World Cup-winner Roger Binny |

Sourav Ganguly, the current BCCI chief, is likely to be replaced by former India all-rounder Roger Binny as the chief of the Indian board and the 1983 World Cup-winner cricketer has the backing of ex-teammate Ravi Shastri.

Binny, who filed the nomination on Tuesday, October 11, is the sole candidate for the BCCI president's post so far.

If no more candidate emerges, he will replace Ganguly as BCCI chief on October 18, when the Board's annual general meeting will be held in Mumbai.

And a delighted Shastri said Binny becoming the BCCI chief is historic for the Indian cricket board.

Continuity at helm

“I’m delighted that Roger’s name has come up. He was my colleague in the World Cup. There is continuity as he was the President of the (KSCA) Karnataka State Cricket Association and now moves on to become the President of BCCI. He is a World Cup winner, who is the president for the first time in the history of the BCCI,” the former India head coach said.

Overall, the BCCI seems to have moved on from Ganguly which also means he is unlikely to be its candidate for the ICC Chair, the election for which is next month.

Putting it in perspective

Shastri put things in perspective and said nothing is permanent in life. “I dont think anyone has had the second term as the president. So the way things stand, it gives an opportunity to other people. Nothing is permanent in life,” the cricketer-turned-commentator added.

According to reports Ganguly was offered the post of IPL chairman. However, the former left-handed batter politely declined the offer. His logic was that he cannot accept becoming head of a sub-committee in the BCCI after heading the same institution.