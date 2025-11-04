Heartwarming! Harmanpreet Kaur Leaps Into Father's Arm After Helping India Win Women's ODI World Cup; Video

The night of November 2nd, 2025 will will be remembered as a night when women's cricket welcomed a new World Champion. Emotions were at an all-time high at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai when the Indian Women's team went on to lift the title for the first time. Harmanpreet Kaur etched her name in history as the first captain to win the coveted title.

In a video gone viral on social media, Harmanpreet can be seen rushing to her father, Harmander Singh Bhullar, and leaping into his arms to celebrate. In a now-viral video, Harmander proudly lifted his daughter, and the duo shared an emotional, heartwarming moment. Harmander is a former sportsman from Punjab and was Harmanpreet's first coach. He has been a pillar of strength throughout her cricketing journey.

Harmanpreet Kaur's tribute to Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami

After the match, the team was seen handing the trophy to legends Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, two stalwarts who laid the foundation for Indian women's cricket and worked tirelessly to elevate it to its current heights

India beat South Africa in the final

Team India triumphed with a 52-run victory over South Africa in a thrilling finale at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Batting first, India posted a total of 298/7 in 50 overs and then bowled the Proteas out for 246.