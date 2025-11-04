 Heartwarming! Harmanpreet Kaur Leaps Into Father's Arm After Helping India Win Women's ODI World Cup; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsHeartwarming! Harmanpreet Kaur Leaps Into Father's Arm After Helping India Win Women's ODI World Cup; Video

Heartwarming! Harmanpreet Kaur Leaps Into Father's Arm After Helping India Win Women's ODI World Cup; Video

Harmander proudly lifted his daughter, and the duo shared an emotional, heartwarming moment. Harmander is a former sportsman from Punjab and was Harmanpreet's first coach.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 12:48 PM IST
article-image

The night of November 2nd, 2025 will will be remembered as a night when women's cricket welcomed a new World Champion. Emotions were at an all-time high at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai when the Indian Women's team went on to lift the title for the first time. Harmanpreet Kaur etched her name in history as the first captain to win the coveted title.

In a video gone viral on social media, Harmanpreet can be seen rushing to her father, Harmander Singh Bhullar, and leaping into his arms to celebrate. In a now-viral video, Harmander proudly lifted his daughter, and the duo shared an emotional, heartwarming moment. Harmander is a former sportsman from Punjab and was Harmanpreet's first coach. He has been a pillar of strength throughout her cricketing journey.

Harmanpreet Kaur's tribute to Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami

After the match, the team was seen handing the trophy to legends Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, two stalwarts who laid the foundation for Indian women's cricket and worked tirelessly to elevate it to its current heights

FPJ Shorts
India Sends Vaccines To Timor-Leste As Island Nation Battles Rabies Outbreak
India Sends Vaccines To Timor-Leste As Island Nation Battles Rabies Outbreak
Bengaluru Man 'Exposes Private Part & Masturbates' In Front Of Woman Taking Morning Walk; Prompts Search Investigation
Bengaluru Man 'Exposes Private Part & Masturbates' In Front Of Woman Taking Morning Walk; Prompts Search Investigation
CBSE Hikes Board Exam Fees For Class 10 And 12 From 2026 Session; Check New Rates & Schedule
CBSE Hikes Board Exam Fees For Class 10 And 12 From 2026 Session; Check New Rates & Schedule
GATE 2026: Correction Window Last Date Extended Till November 10; Details Here
GATE 2026: Correction Window Last Date Extended Till November 10; Details Here

India beat South Africa in the final

Team India triumphed with a 52-run victory over South Africa in a thrilling finale at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Batting first, India posted a total of 298/7 in 50 overs and then bowled the Proteas out for 246.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Entire Country Was waiting..': Harmanpreet Kaur Relieved After Women's World Cup Win

'Entire Country Was waiting..': Harmanpreet Kaur Relieved After Women's World Cup Win

'Our BCCI Is Only Dhandha...': Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams Board Over India A vs Pakistan Shaheens...

'Our BCCI Is Only Dhandha...': Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams Board Over India A vs Pakistan Shaheens...

Heartwarming! Harmanpreet Kaur Leaps Into Father's Arm After Helping India Win Women's ODI World...

Heartwarming! Harmanpreet Kaur Leaps Into Father's Arm After Helping India Win Women's ODI World...

10 Richest Indian Women Cricketers In 2025: The Game-Changers Of A New Era

10 Richest Indian Women Cricketers In 2025: The Game-Changers Of A New Era

Indian Cricket Fan Goes Viral For Witnessing Both 2011 & 2025 World Cup Wins LIVE From Stadium, Fans...

Indian Cricket Fan Goes Viral For Witnessing Both 2011 & 2025 World Cup Wins LIVE From Stadium, Fans...