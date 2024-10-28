 Healthy Banter Exchange! McLaren Chief Zak Brown Spoils Ferrari Mexico GP Celebrations, Carlos Sainz Returns Favour; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsHealthy Banter Exchange! McLaren Chief Zak Brown Spoils Ferrari Mexico GP Celebrations, Carlos Sainz Returns Favour; Video

Healthy Banter Exchange! McLaren Chief Zak Brown Spoils Ferrari Mexico GP Celebrations, Carlos Sainz Returns Favour; Video

It was all smiles between Ferrari and McLaren as they celebrated podium finishes in the Mexico GP

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 12:38 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

It was all smiles between Ferrari and McLaren as they celebrated podium finishes in the Mexico GP. Amid celebrations, McLaren chief Zak Brown cheekily gatecrashed Ferrari's celebrations. Carlos Sainz who won the race decided to return the favour by photobombing McLaren's celebrations.

In the video, Brown is seen running up and kneeling in front of the gathered Ferrari staff, pumping his fists in the air and cheering like he was part of the team. Sainz who previously drove for Mclaren couldn’t stop laughing, and many of his Ferrari teammates joined in.

When it was McLaren's turn for photos, Sainz took the chance to have some fun. He ran into the shot and posed in front of his former teammate Norris. The whole warm moment was captured by the TV cameras and broadcast live to fans.

Current scenario of Ferrari and McLaren in F1 season

FPJ Shorts
Vijay Says He Is Quitting Films, 'Throwing Away Salary' For Politics After Charging ₹275 Crore For Thalapathy 69
Vijay Says He Is Quitting Films, 'Throwing Away Salary' For Politics After Charging ₹275 Crore For Thalapathy 69
Indian Karting Race 2024: LPU Students Win Big with 11 Awards at Buddh International Circuit
Indian Karting Race 2024: LPU Students Win Big with 11 Awards at Buddh International Circuit
Royal Enfield Motoverse 2024 Kicks Off in Goa from Nov 22
Royal Enfield Motoverse 2024 Kicks Off in Goa from Nov 22
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP-SP Baramati Candidate Yugendra Pawar Files Nomination In Presence Of Party Chief Sharad Pawar
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP-SP Baramati Candidate Yugendra Pawar Files Nomination In Presence Of Party Chief Sharad Pawar

Carlos Sainz claimed his second victory of 2024 at the Mexican Grand Prix with a commanding drive, as Lando Norris finished second. Charles LeClerc finished the race in third place . Despite the win Sainz, Norris and LeClerc still trails Verstappen in drivers championship. Norris kept his slim drivers' title hopes alive with a 10-point gain on Verstappen. He is now 47 points behind with four rounds remaining which will be a tough gap to close,

Meanwhile, McLaren still leads the constructors' championship but saw their lead cut to just 29 points as Ferrari leapfrogged Red Bull into second place thanks to two double podium finishes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IPL 2025 Auction: KL Rahul's Future With Lucknow Super Giants Uncertain, Nicholas Pooran, Mayank...

IPL 2025 Auction: KL Rahul's Future With Lucknow Super Giants Uncertain, Nicholas Pooran, Mayank...

Healthy Banter Exchange! McLaren Chief Zak Brown Spoils Ferrari Mexico GP Celebrations, Carlos Sainz...

Healthy Banter Exchange! McLaren Chief Zak Brown Spoils Ferrari Mexico GP Celebrations, Carlos Sainz...

'No Place For Criminals In Society': Vinicius Junior Supports Lamine Yamal Following Racist Chants...

'No Place For Criminals In Society': Vinicius Junior Supports Lamine Yamal Following Racist Chants...

Stunning! Gary Kirsten Resigns As Pakistan White Ball Coach Ahead of Australia Series

Stunning! Gary Kirsten Resigns As Pakistan White Ball Coach Ahead of Australia Series

Ballon d'Or 2024 Award Ceremony: Date, Nominees, When & Where To Watch Live Streaming

Ballon d'Or 2024 Award Ceremony: Date, Nominees, When & Where To Watch Live Streaming