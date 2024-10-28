Healthy Banter Exchange! McLaren Chief Zak Brown Spoils Ferrari Mexico GP Celebrations, Carlos Sainz Returns Favour; Video

Image: X

It was all smiles between Ferrari and McLaren as they celebrated podium finishes in the Mexico GP. Amid celebrations, McLaren chief Zak Brown cheekily gatecrashed Ferrari's celebrations. Carlos Sainz who won the race decided to return the favour by photobombing McLaren's celebrations.

In the video, Brown is seen running up and kneeling in front of the gathered Ferrari staff, pumping his fists in the air and cheering like he was part of the team. Sainz who previously drove for Mclaren couldn’t stop laughing, and many of his Ferrari teammates joined in.

When it was McLaren's turn for photos, Sainz took the chance to have some fun. He ran into the shot and posed in front of his former teammate Norris. The whole warm moment was captured by the TV cameras and broadcast live to fans.

Current scenario of Ferrari and McLaren in F1 season

Carlos Sainz claimed his second victory of 2024 at the Mexican Grand Prix with a commanding drive, as Lando Norris finished second. Charles LeClerc finished the race in third place . Despite the win Sainz, Norris and LeClerc still trails Verstappen in drivers championship. Norris kept his slim drivers' title hopes alive with a 10-point gain on Verstappen. He is now 47 points behind with four rounds remaining which will be a tough gap to close,

Meanwhile, McLaren still leads the constructors' championship but saw their lead cut to just 29 points as Ferrari leapfrogged Red Bull into second place thanks to two double podium finishes.