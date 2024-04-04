'He Vents Out His Anger At Me': KKR Co-Owner Juhi Chawla On Watching IPL Matches With Shah Rukh Khan; Video

Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Juhi Chawla recently revealed that she doesn't like watching Indian Premier League matches with Shah Rukh Khan as he gets frustrated and angry at her whenever their team doesn't do well.

Juhi, her husband Jay Mehta and their longtime friend Shah Rukh own KKR, which is one of the most high-profile franchises in the IPL since the very beginning.

The trio, along with franchise CEO Venky Mysore, are often seen at cricket stadiums cheering for KKR during the IPL season very rarely are they seen together in the stands.

Juhi explains SRK's behaviour during KKR matches

And Juhi explained why it is a bad idea to watch KKR's matches with SRK from the stands.

"IPL is always exciting. We all are in front of our television sets. When our team plays, it is interesting to watch them and we all are highly tense," Juhi Chawla said during Routes 2 Roots event in Mumbai.

“It is not good to watch a match with him because when our team is not performing well, he vents out his anger at me.

"I tell him to tell that to the team and not me. So we are not the best people to watch the match with. I think the same goes for a lot of owners. They all can be seen sweating while their teams play," Juhi added.

KKR make their best-ever start to an IPL season

Shah Rukh has attended a couple of KKR's matches in IPL 2024 in Kolkata and Vizag, both of which the team won comprehensively.

The Shreyas Iyer-led team is on a roll this season, having won their first three games for the first time in IPL history.

The two-time champions top the 10-team table with 6 points and a staggering net run rate of 2.518. KKR will next face defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 8.