'He Has Performed Well': Virender Sehwag Backs Son Aaryavir For IPL 2027 Auction After U19 Asia Cup Heroics | Instagram

Former India opener Virender Sehwag hopes his son Aaryavir Sehwag gets picked by an IPL franchise at the 2027 mini auction after his impressive performance in the Under-19 Asia Cup. Aaryavir played a key role in India's title-winning campaign, finishing as the tournament's highest run-scorer.

Speaking to ANI at the announcement of the tennis-ball cricket tournament Sataack 50, Sehwag expressed hope that a franchise would show interest in Aaryavir. "I would hope that when Aaryavir comes into the auction, some franchise picks him up because I feel he has performed well and he definitely deserves it," he said.

Aaryavir scored 361 runs in five matches at an average of 90.25 and a strike rate of over 95 in the U19 Asia Cup. His tally included one century and three half-centuries, which earned him the Player of the Tournament award. He also played an important role in India's final against Pakistan, scoring 58 off 61 balls in the 338-run chase.

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India eventually secured a thrilling one-wicket victory with a boundary off the final delivery. Reflecting on his son's success, Sehwag said Aaryavir had earned the recognition through his own efforts. He added that his role had been limited to guiding the youngster.

"I have only guided him. He has put in his own hard work, waking up early, training, practising, and working really hard, and that is the result he got," Sehwag said.

The former India batter also shared his hopes for Aaryavir's future in the sport. "I hope he keeps working hard like this, goes forward, plays first-class cricket, then plays in the IPL, and then plays for the Indian team," he added.

Aaryavir has registered for the IPL 2027 mini auction, scheduled for December 16 in Goa. Sehwag said the entire family was delighted to watch India's youngsters win the U19 Asia Cup, especially after their dramatic victory against Pakistan.