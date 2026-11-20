GMR Sports Appoints Mahela Jayawardene As Director Of Cricket To Lead Global Operations |

New Delhi, November 20, 2026: GMR Sports has appointed former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene as its Director of Cricket. In this role, he will oversee cricketing strategy, performance and talent development across Delhi Capitals (Women's Premier League), Dubai Capitals and Southern Brave, while also collaborating with Hampshire Cricket, UK.

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GMR Sports, one of the leading global sports organisations with interests across multiple sports and international markets, made the announcement today as part of its efforts to further strengthen its cricketing leadership and capabilities.

Mahela will provide strategic direction and oversight on cricketing operations, talent identification, player development and performance management. He will work closely with the respective franchise leadership, head coaches and cricket management teams to support their sporting objectives and long-term ambitions.

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He will also collaborate with Giles White, Director of Cricket at Hampshire Cricket, to facilitate the exchange of cricketing knowledge, expertise and best practices across the GMR Sports ecosystem.

The appointment reflects GMR Sports' focus on establishing robust cricketing structures, creating sustainable talent pathways and fostering a consistent high-performance culture, while respecting the distinct identity and ambitions of each team.

Mahela Jayawardene brings an exceptional combination of international playing experience and coaching leadership to the role. One of the most accomplished cricketers of his generation, he represented Sri Lanka at the highest level before establishing himself as one of the most respected coaches in world cricket. His experience across international cricket and franchise competitions will bring significant strategic and technical depth to GMR Sports.

Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Chairman, GMR Sports, said: “Cricket is a cornerstone of GMR Sports' global portfolio, and as we continue to expand our presence across international markets, strengthening our cricketing leadership remains a key priority. Mahela's appointment is an important step in that direction. Having previously captained the Delhi Daredevils (now known as Delhi Capitals), Mahela is familiar with our organisation and its cricketing journey. His deep understanding of the game, international experience and proven track record in building successful teams make him an outstanding addition to our organisation.

“Our vision is to build a connected cricketing ecosystem where expertise, knowledge and best practices are shared across franchises, while respecting the unique identity and ambitions of each team. Mahela will play a pivotal role in advancing this vision, and we are delighted to welcome him back to GMR Sports.”

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Ankit Baldi, CEO, GMR Sports, said: “Mahela brings a rare combination of cricketing excellence, leadership and an understanding of what it takes to build successful teams. His experience across international cricket and franchise environments will be invaluable as we continue to raise the bar across our cricketing properties. We are delighted to welcome him to the GMR family”

Mahela Jayawardene, Director of Cricket, GMR Sports, said: “I am delighted to be joining GMR Sports at an exciting stage in its journey. The organisation has built an interesting and diverse portfolio of cricket properties across different markets, each with its own identity, opportunities and ambitions.

“I look forward to working closely with the teams at Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League, Dubai Capitals and Southern Brave, as well as the wider Hampshire cricketing team. My focus will be on developing talent, strengthening performance structures and building an environment that enables players and teams to compete consistently at the highest level. I look forward to contributing to the long-term vision of GMR Sports while respecting the individual identities and cultures of each team.”

About GMR Sports:

Founded in 2008, GMR Sports represents the sports sector of the GMR Group. It is driven by a mission to connect people, nurture talent, and establish sports as a powerful unifying platform both within India and globally. Committed to becoming a respected and influential brand in the sports industry, GMR Sports embarked on its journey with cricket, chosen for its widespread appeal as the ideal starting point for the Group’s first-ever sports venture.

The journey began with the Delhi Capitals, the city’s first-ever cricket franchise and the sole representative of India’s national capital in the IPL. As part of its mission to broaden its impact, GMR Sports soon diversified its portfolio, adding sports that resonate deeply with the Indian community.

The company now owns UP Yoddhas in the Pro Kabaddi League and Telugu Yoddhas in the Ultimate Kho Kho League, additionally, has recently ventured into the league by acquiring rights to the Rugby Premium League, reinforcing its dedication to supporting regional talent and promoting indigenous sports.

Expanding its global footprint, GMR Sports now holds franchises in international markets, including Dubai Capitals in ILT20, Pretoria Capitals in SA20, Seattle Orcas in Major League Cricket (US), and Hampshire County Cricket Club in England. Through these initiatives, GMR Sports continues to strengthen its presence on the world stage.