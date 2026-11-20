Is Nicholas Pooran Set To Lead LSG After Rishabh Pant's Departure? | X

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) could be heading towards a major leadership change ahead of IPL 2027, and spinner Digvesh Rathi has seemingly dropped a massive hint about who could take over the captaincy following Rishabh Pant's departure. The young spinner's response during an interaction with a fan has sparked speculation that West Indies star Nicholas Pooran could be the franchise's next captain.

A video of Digvesh Rathi interacting with a fan during the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy has gone viral on social media. When asked about LSG's next captain, Rathi reportedly responded with Pooran's name, immediately triggering reactions among Lucknow supporters, who believe the West Indies batter could be handed the leadership role for the upcoming season.

Is Nicholas Pooran Set To Lead LSG After Rishabh Pant's Departure?

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However, LSG have not officially announced their next captain, and Rathi's response remains a hint rather than a confirmation of the franchise's decision.

The captaincy vacancy emerged after Rishabh Pant moved back to Delhi Capitals following a trade deal involving Kuldeep Yadav, who joined Lucknow Super Giants. Pant had led LSG in the previous seasons, but his departure has forced the franchise to explore fresh leadership options ahead of IPL 2027.

With several experienced players in their squad, Lucknow have multiple candidates to consider for the role. Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram are among the names being discussed, with Sam Curran also bringing leadership experience following his arrival through a trade.

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