'Have Learned From Anushka To Stand By The Truth': Virat Kohli Pays Tribute To His 'Amazing' Wife

Former India captain Virat Kohli on Monday paid tribute to his wife Anushka Sharma and credited the Bollywood star for bringing the positive changes in his life.

Kohli and Anushka got married in 2017 after dating for almost four years. They welcomed their first child on January 11, 2021.

"I have learned from Anushka how to stand by the truth when no one else is willing to believe you or even listen to what you have to say - she always told me you know if you are standing by truth then you don't have to worry about anything because the path will carve itself out and things will always be clean and separated," Kohli said in an interview.

Further praise for Anushka

The cricket legend also hailed Anushka for "handling everything" and keeping the family together after the couple had their daughter Vamika.

"When you see a life partner become a mother that's when you realise and understand the strength of a mother. The way Anushka handled everything is amazing and astonishing," Kohli added.

On the work front

Kohli and Indian team are currently featuring in the ICC World Cup 2023 on home soil where they have won six games in a row and are almost through to the semi-finals.

Kohli has been in superb touch with the bat, and is India's second highest scorer behind captain Rohit Sharma with 354 runs from 6 ODIs including a century and three fifties.

Anushka meanwhile, is getting ready for the release of her latest film Chakda Xpress, which is based on the life of former Indian women's team fast bowler Jhulan Goswami.