Virat Kohli Gestures Personal Message To Anushka Sharma After Ind vs Pak Match, Netizens DECODE It (WATCH)

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli are one of the most loved celebrity couples. Anushka turned cheerleader for her husband and joined him at the India-Pakistan World Cup 2023 match in Ahmedabad on Saturday (October 14). Several videos and photos of the actress from the stadium have gone viral on social media.

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress was spotted in the stands by cameramen a few times during the match. Another video has gone viral in which Virat is seen talking to Anushka after Team India's victory against Pakistan.

The video shows Virat making gestures to tell something to Anushka. Soon after the clip went viral, netizens decoded what the cricketer was trying to tell his wife.

Several fans took to the comments section of the videos and stated that Virat was telling Anushka to wait as he will drive the car and they will return to the hotel together. Check out the video here:

Anushka, who is rumoured to be pregnant with her second child, was spotted wearing an oversized white dress as she arrived to enjoy the match. Netizens also stated that Anushka was seen strategically hiding her baby bump in the viral videos.

Another video shows Virat holding Anushka’s hand while they made their way through the lobby post the match.

World Cup 2023 commenced in India on October 5 and it will conclude with the finals being held on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

A couple of weeks back, it was reported by Hindustan Times that Anushka and Virat are expecting their second child. While the couple has not officially announced the good news, several reports claimed that the actress is already in her second trimester.

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in 2017. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in January 2021. They named their little one Vamika.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka will next be seen in Chakda Xpress which will release on Netflix. The official release date of the film has not been announced yet.

