Harry Kane Scores England's First Goal Of FIFA World Cup 2026 After Controversial Penalty Retake Against Croatia | VIDEO

England captain Harry Kane scored his country's first goal of the FIFA World Cup 2026, but only after a controversial VAR intervention handed him a second chance from the penalty spot against Croatia. Kane's initial effort was brilliantly saved by Dominik Livakovic, only for the Croatian goalkeeper to be penalised for stepping off his line, allowing the England skipper to convert the retake in a moment that sparked immediate debate.

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The decisive moment arrived after England won a penalty following a dangerous corner. The loose ball fell kindly for Noni Madueke inside the box, and the winger reacted quickest to beat veteran Croatian midfielder Luka Modrić to the ball before being brought down, prompting the referee to point to the spot.

Kane stepped up looking to score England's first goal of the tournament but saw his initial effort brilliantly saved by Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livaković. The England skipper employed a stuttering run-up and aimed low to the keeper's left, but Livaković guessed correctly and pushed the ball away.

Croatia's celebrations, however, were short-lived.

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Following a VAR review, Livaković was adjudged to have moved off his line before Kane struck the ball. Under FIFA regulations, the infringement resulted in the penalty being retaken, triggering protests from the Croatian players and adding a layer of controversy to the encounter.

Replays suggested the goalkeeper's marginal movement may have had little bearing on the save itself, leading many observers to question the decision. Nevertheless, the laws of the game were applied, and Kane was handed a second opportunity from 12 yards.

The England captain made no mistake at the second attempt. Keeping his composure amid the drama, Kane converted the retake to finally beat Livaković and hand England the lead.