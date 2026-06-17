'We Will Give Everything We've Got': Kane Rallies England Ahead of Croatia Clash In FIFA World Cup 2026

England captain Harry Kane has issued a passionate message to supporters ahead of the Three Lions' FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Croatia, as he prepares to lead his country into what could be the final World Cup campaign of his illustrious career.

"Can't wait to lead our team out at another World Cup! Excited to get on the pitch tomorrow with the boys! I know we'll have incredible support out here and at home! We will give everything we've got!" Kane posted on social media on the eve of England's opening Group L encounter.

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The tournament marks Kane's third World Cup as England captain, having previously led the nation at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the 2022 edition in Qatar. Now 32, the striker remains England's talisman and all-time leading goalscorer, but with the next World Cup four years away, many view the 2026 tournament as potentially his last opportunity to lift football's most coveted trophy.

Kane's message comes amid growing optimism surrounding England's chances in North America. Having reached the semi-finals in 2018, the quarter-finals in 2022 and the final of Euro 2024, England arrive at the World Cup carrying both expectation and belief that they can finally end the nation's long wait for a major international title.

The Bayern Munich forward is expected to play a pivotal role both on and off the pitch as a relatively youthful England squad begins its campaign against a familiar opponent. Croatia famously defeated England in the 2018 World Cup semi-final, adding extra intrigue to Wednesday's encounter.

For Kane, the tournament represents another chance to cement his legacy as one of England's greatest-ever players. While individual records continue to fall his way, the striker's ultimate ambition remains leading England to World Cup glory.

With thousands of England supporters expected inside the stadium and millions watching from home, Kane's rallying cry has set the tone for a campaign that could define both his international career and England's quest for a first World Cup triumph since 1966.