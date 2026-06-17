'Believe Like We Do': Cristiano Ronaldo Fires Up Portugal Fans With Emotional Post Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026 Opener

Cristiano Ronaldo Fires Up Portugal Fans With Emotional Post Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026 Opener | X

Cristiano Ronaldo shared an emotional message ahead of Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K opener against DR Congo on Wednesday (June 17). The Portugal captain took to social media before the much-awaited clash, saying that wearing the national jersey still gives him the same pride, passion and sense of responsibility as it did when he first represented his country.

Ronaldo's message comes as Portugal prepare to begin their World Cup campaign and look to make a strong start to the tournament. The veteran forward said the team has worked hard to reach this stage and is ready to give everything on the field for Portugal.

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"Every time we wear this jersey, we feel the same pride, the same passion, and the same sense of responsibility as on the first day," Ronaldo wrote.

The 41-year-old also described the World Cup as the start of a new chapter for Portugal and thanked Portuguese fans around the world for their continued support.

Ronaldo urged supporters to believe in the team as much as the players believe in themselves. He also acknowledged Portuguese communities around the world who continue to cheer for the national team.

Portugal will face DR Congo in their opening Group K match, with fans eager to see Ronaldo lead the side once again on football's biggest stage. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will aim to help Portugal begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a victory.