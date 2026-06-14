VIDEO: Colombian Journalist Breaks Down In Tears After Cristiano Ronaldo Returns Wave While Training During FIFA World Cup 2026

A touching moment involving Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has gone viral during the FIFA World Cup 2026. Ronaldo and the Portugal squad were training and performing running drills at their base as several media people watched along from the pitchside.

The journalist, spotting Ronaldo leading the running group, enthusiastically waved towards the 41-year-old Portuguese legend. To her suprise, Ronaldo did spot her and returned her wave with a smile.

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The journalist in question celebrated enthusiastically at first, cheering on having received an acknowledgement of sorts from one of the greatest players in the history of football. Moments later, emotions got the better of her. The journalist was seen wiping away tears before breaking down completely while colleagues attempted to comfort her. The heartfelt reaction quickly attracted attention online, with fans sharing clips of the exchange across multiple platforms.

Many supporters praised Ronaldo for his simple but meaningful gesture, noting that the 41-year-old continues to leave a lasting impact on people around the world.

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As Portugal prepares to begin its FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, all eyes will once again be on Cristiano Ronaldo, who is set to make history by featuring in a record sixth World Cup. The Portuguese captain continues to defy age and expectations, remaining the focal point of his nation's hopes on football's biggest stage. With Portugal aiming for a deep run in the tournament, Ronaldo's experience, leadership and enduring star power could prove crucial as they open their Group K journey against DR Congo.