Ronaldo Fails To Fire After Messi Hat-Trick, Mbappe and Haaland Seize FIFA World Cup 2026 Spotlight

Cristiano Ronaldo's historic night turned forgettable for him and Portugal as the European giants slipped to a 1-1 draw against DR Congo in the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Wednesday. The 41-year-old failed to inspire his side and went goalless, less than 24 hours after the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland all put their names in the record books.

Ronaldo made history as the oldest outfield player ever to start a World Cup match and equalled Italian great Paolo Maldini's tally of 23 appearances at the tournament. Yet the landmark occasion ended in disappointment as Ronaldo failed to score or inspire Portugal to victory.

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The draw came less than 24 hours after Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland dominated headlines with record-breaking performances, further highlighting the contrast between football's enduring icons and its current leading stars.

Messi rolled back the years with a stunning hat-trick in Argentina's 3-0 victory over Algeria, becoming the oldest player to score three goals in a World Cup match. The 39-year-old also moved level with Miroslav Klose's all-time World Cup goals record, reaffirming his status as one of the tournament's greatest performers.

Mbappe continued his relentless march through the history books with a brace in France's 3-1 win over Senegal. The French captain took his World Cup tally to 14 goals, moving ahead of both Messi and Pele and edging closer to the top of the all-time scoring charts.

Meanwhile, Haaland announced himself on the grandest stage with two goals in Norway's victory over Iraq, showcasing the clinical finishing that has made him one of world football's most feared forwards.

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Ronaldo's place in Portugal's starting XI is no longer beyond scrutiny. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner remains one of football's greatest goalscorers, but his lack of mobility was evident against DR Congo as Portugal laboured to break down a disciplined defence.

In recent years, some of Portugal's most dynamic performances have come when the team has played with a more fluid front line, raising fresh questions about whether sentiment and stature are outweighing tactical considerations.

For Ronaldo, the World Cup journey is far from over. But as Messi continues to defy age, Mbappe rewrites records and Haaland announces his arrival, the race to remain at the centre of football's biggest storylines is becoming increasingly difficult.