FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal Struggle As DR Congo Seal Memorable Point In 1-1 Draw

Portugal started off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign on an insipid note following their 1-1 draw against DR Congo in Houston on Wednesday. Joao Neves scored early to break the deadlock, but that was largely the only positive for the Nations League holders, who struggled to make an impact.

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The match was also notable for Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who became the oldest outfield player to start a World Cup match. It marked the veteran forward's 23rd World Cup appearance, drawing him level with Italian legend Paolo Maldini in fourth place on the tournament's all-time appearance list.

Portugal made the perfect start and went ahead after just six minutes. Pedro Neto delivered a teasing cross from the left flank and Joao Neves rose highest in the box to guide a header beyond goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi. The Europeans controlled much of the opening stages, but Congo DR gradually grew into the contest. Wissa offered an early warning when he curled a left-footed effort narrowly wide of Diogo Costa's goal after 10 minutes.

Their persistence was rewarded in first-half stoppage time. Arthur Masuaku floated a cross into the penalty area and Wissa powered home a header, sparking jubilant celebrations among the Congolese players and supporters. The goal was a landmark moment, arriving 52 years after the nation's first World Cup appearance in 1974 and becoming Congo DR's first-ever strike at the tournament.

Portugal thought they had restored their lead shortly after the break when Joao Cancelo produced a spectacular overhead kick, only for the effort to be ruled out for offside.

Buoyed by their historic equaliser, Congo DR continued to trouble the Portuguese defence. Centre-back Steve Kapuadi headed narrowly wide as the African side searched for a famous winner.

Ronaldo had opportunities to add to his World Cup tally but was unable to find the target, sending two half-chances wide as Portugal struggled to break down a resilient Congolese backline.

Despite late pressure from the Portuguese, Congo DR held firm to secure a landmark result, collecting their first point at a FIFA World Cup and ensuring a historic day for the nation ended in celebration.