Emotional Scenes! Portugal Honour Late Diogo Jota During National Anthem In FIFA World Cup 2026 Clash Against DR Congo | VIDEO

Portugal's FIFA World Cup fixture was marked by an emotional tribute to Diogo Jota, as players, fans and officials came together to honour the late forward before kick-off. Jota's image was displayed on the stadium's giant screens during the Portuguese national anthem, while the players wore commemorative wristbands in his memory.

Adding to the poignant atmosphere, members of Jota's family were present in the stands as special guests of the Portuguese Football Federation.

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Moments before kick-off, a photograph of Jota was displayed on the giant screens during the Portuguese national anthem, prompting an emotional response from fans and players alike. The tribute served as a reminder of the lasting impact the Liverpool and Portugal star had on his teammates and the wider football community.

Portugal's players also wore special wristbands in memory of Jota, with the gesture extending to his family, who were present in the stands as guests of the Portuguese Football Federation. The tribute highlighted the unity within the squad as they remembered one of their most beloved teammates on one of football's biggest stages.

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The atmosphere was visibly emotional as supporters applauded and sang in honour of Jota, whose absence continues to be deeply felt across Portuguese football. Several players appeared reflective during the anthems, with the occasion carrying added significance beyond the result on the pitch.

While Portugal's focus remained on their World Cup campaign, the pre-match scenes ensured that Jota's legacy remained at the forefront, with the nation coming together to celebrate the life and contributions of a player who represented his country with distinction.

The touching tribute underscored the enduring bond between Jota, his teammates and Portugal's supporters, turning the World Cup fixture into a powerful moment of remembrance.