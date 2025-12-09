Harris Shield 2025: Laxmanprasad Vishwakarma Hits Unbeaten Double Hundred For Anjuman-I-Islam Allana

Man of The Match Laxmanprasad Vishwakarma scored a brilliant 234* in 266 balls for Anjuman-I-Islam Allana in Harris Shield. |

Laxmanprasad Vishwakarma hit an unbeaten double hundred while Aarav Yadav hit a century as Anjuman I-Islam Allana English High School piled up mammoth 549 all out in 110 overs against Parle Tilak Vidyalaya English Medium School. The match ended in a draw but defending champions Anjuman secured big first innings lead to consolidate their position after round three match of the Harris Shield Super League MSSA U-16 Inter-School Cricket tournament at at Western Railway Cross Maidan on Tuesday.

Vishwakarma played extremely well, top scoring with a brilliant 234* in 266 balls, with 19 fours and three maximums, winning the Man of the Match. Yadav also scored a great 141 in 133 deliveries with 17 fours and 2 sixes. Both stitched a 224 runs partnership for the second wicket. Parth Phadke and Shaurya Khadke picked three wickets each. Batting during their 2nd innings, Parle Tilak ended with 31-2 in 7 overs after scoring a paltry 142 all out in 45.4 overs in their first innings. Anjuman Islam had finished the first day with 122-1 in 31 overs.

The match between Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya and Dnyandeep Seva Mandal ended in a draw at VES Cricket Ground Chembur. Dnyandeep took first innings lead. Continuing day 2, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar were 136 all out in 38.4 overs. Om Lokhande made 41. Golu Pal grabbed a six-wicket haul, (6-36) in 12.4 overs. Virat Yadav picked three wickets.

Following on, the Dr Babasaheb outfit finished with 196-5 at the end of days play. Shivam Samrat top scored with 79. Yet again Golu Pal was amongst the wickets, snapping (3-67) in his 11 overs spell.

Dnyandeep had posted 434 all out in 84.4 overs in its first innings. Opening batter Himanshu Sharma scored 106 while Lavish Singh slammed 125.

Al-Barkaat MMI English School Kurla and IES V.N Sule Guruji English Medium School also played a draw at Worli Sports Club. Al-Barkaat took first innings lead. Resuming day 2, the IES team finished with 214 all out in 55.4 overs with Aditya Jaiswal top scoring 79. Left arm spinner Aaditya Pandey grabbed (5-90) while Abrar Shaikh picked four wickets. Following on, IES ended day 2 with 82-3 in 13.2 overs as Darsh Doshi made a half ton, 53 in 40 balls. Hardik Kumar picked (3-13).

Al-Barkaat had made 333 all out in 64 overs. Arhaan Patel top scored with 75, Pradnyankur Bhalerao contributed 72 while Ishaan Pathak remained unbeaten on 82 off 77 balls.

The match between Modern English School and General Education Academy ended in a draw at Karnatak Sporting Association Cross Maidan. Modern English took first innings lead. Resuming their battin, General Education only managed 145 all out in 38.2 overs. Nishad Parab grabbed a splendid seven-wicket haul, (7-58) in 19.2 overs, winning the Man of the Match award. Following on, General Education ended the day with 290-8 in 57 overs. Shaurya Patil scored 117, Aarush Kolhe contributed 60. Nishad Parab once again grabbed a five-wicket haul, (5-90) in 17 overs. He picked 12 wickets in total during the game.

Modern English had declared their first innings at 287-7 in 68 overs. Aryan Kamble top scored with 82, Rajvardhan Jadhav made 74.

Brief Scores

Modern English School: 287-7d in 68 overs (Aryan Kamble 82, Rajvardhan Jadhav 74, Kavish Gosalia 46, Pranav Iyengar 43) drew with General Education Academy: 145 all out in 38.2overs (Nishad Parab 7/58, Jasmeet Singh Rishi 3/40) & 290-8 f/o in 57 overs (Shaurya Patel 117, Aarush Kolhe 60, Shardul Fagare 45; Nishad Parab 5/90)

Match drawn Modern English School takes first innings lead.

Dnyandeep Seva Mandal’s: 434 all out in 84.4 overs (Lavish Singh 125, Himanshu Sharma 106, Golu Pal 39; Aayush Chavan 4-105) drew with Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya: 136 all out 38.4 overs (Om Lokhande 41; Golu Pal 6/36, Virat Yadv 3/48) & 196/5 in 37 overs (Shivam Samrat 79, Sanmit Kothmire 35; Golu Pal 3/67)

Match drawn Dnyandeep Seva Mandal’s takes first innings lead.

Parle Tilak Vidyalaya English Medium School:142 all out in 45.4 overs (Aryan Khot 56; Salman Khan 4/24, Aarav Yadav 3/26) & 31-2 in 7 overs drew with Anjuman I-Islam Allana English High School: 549 all out in 110 overs (Laxmanprasad Vishwakarma 234*, Aarav Yadav 141; Parth Phadke 3-68, Shaurya Katkade 3/136).

Match drawn Anjuman I-Islam Allana Eng.School takes first innings lead.

Al Barkaat MMI English School: 333 all out in 64 overs (Ishan Pathak 82*, Arhaan Patel 75, Pradnyankur Bhalerao 72; Rajveer Lad 7/117) drew with IES VN Sule Guruji English Medium School: 214 all out in 55.4 overs (Aditya Jaiswal 79, Nirav Bhorkar 33; Aditya Pandey 5/90, Abrar Shaikh 4/27) & 85-3 in 13.2 overs (Darsh Doshi 53; Hardik Kumar 3/12)

Match drawn Al Barkaat takes first innings lead

Giles Shield

Brief Scores

St.Pius School: 116 all out Ansh Pawar 49, Laukik Shinde 4/26 lost to Nandchhaya High School: 117/2 by 8 wkts.

Don Bosco High School:194 all out in 36.2 overs Angarak Gawas 39 beat St. Peter’s Mazgaon :157 all out by 37 runs

Shiven Vyas creates new Boys U-16 80m hurdles meet record

Shiven Vyas from Childrens Academy (Thakur Complex) created a new meet record in the Boys Under-16 80m hurdled race of the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Atheltics meet on Tuesday. Vyas who won gold in 100m U-16 Boys on Monday with a timing of 11.66 seconds, went a step further on Tuesday by bagging gold in 80m hurdles with new meet record of 11.27 seconds. He comfortable broke the earlier record of 11.42 seconds from Vivan Jadhav from the DPYA High School, created in 2023. Aadish Punde of Thane Police School clocked 11.43 seconds to emerge second while his schoolmate Tanishq Jondhale stood third (11.49 seconds).