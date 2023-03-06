Hardik Pandya hits 25 million followers on Instagram, answers 25 questions from Natasa Stankovic; Watch

e-Paper Get App
Hardik Pandya took to the social media platform to make the announcement and thank his followers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 06, 2023, 06:37 PM IST
article-image
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya | Instagram

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is one of the most popular personalities in the country and he recently informed that he now has 25 million followers on Instagram, becoming the youngest cricketer to achieve the feat at 29.

Pandya posted a video of him answering 25 from his wife Natasa Stankovic to celebrate the milestone on Monday.

article-image

"25 million followers on Instagram! I am truly grateful from the bottom of my heart for all your love, all your wishes, all your constant support ❤️ Thank you 🙏🥰

"My beautiful wife @natasastankovic__ decided to ask me 25 questions to celebrate the 25 million of us together," Pandya captioned his post.

Hardik, Natasa renew their vows

Hardik recently renewed his vows with Natasa and even got married to her according to Hindu rituals in a grand ceremony in Udaipur, three years after they tied the knot in a private ceremony at home during the Covid-19 lockdown in January 2020.

The star couple posted several pictures and videos from their beautiful and lavish wedding festivities on social media.

Natasa recently turned 31 and got a beautiful birthday wish from hubby Hardik on Instagram.

"Happy birthday my baby ❤️ Love you even more with each passing day," Hardik wrote.

Hardik Pandya is currently enjoying his short break from international cricket as India is playing the Border-Gavaskar Test series against India and he wasn't picked to be a part of the four matches.

Hardik led India to T20 series victories over Sri Lanka and New Zealand before that after being named captain in Rohit Sharma's absence in January.

