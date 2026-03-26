Gujarat Titans Reinforce Growing Brand Trust & Consumer Engagement With 37 Partners Ahead Of TATA IPL 2026 | X @gujarat_titans

As the TATA IPL continues to grow in scale and cultural relevance, Gujarat Titans are entering the 2026 season with a partner ecosystem that reflects both momentum and maturity. With 37 partners onboard this year, the franchise is not just expanding its commercial footprint, but reinforcing its credibility and long-term vision, built on brand trust and sustained growth.

Since their debut title-winning season in 2022, Gujarat Titans have focused on building a franchise rooted in consistency, grit, and a fan-first philosophy. The scale and diversity of this year’s 37-partner roster reflect that approach. More than just volume, the mix of long-standing associations, renewals, and upgrades highlights sustained confidence in the Titans’ brand and its ability to deliver value.

At the core of this ecosystem is a robust on-kit lineup, led by Birla Estates as the Principal Partner, commanding the marquee front-of-jersey position. Their presence not only anchors the partnership portfolio but also reflects a deep alignment with the team’s vision and long-term ambitions. This is complemented by strong, sustained associations with Torrent, BKT Tyres, Jio, Astral Pipes, and Livpure—partnerships that go beyond continuity to represent a shared purpose, built and strengthened over time.

On-field integrations continue to evolve with new associations such as Google Pixel, Grew Solar, and IGI, ensuring high-impact visibility across match-day assets while enhancing brand recall in live play environments. Equitas has strengthened its association by moving from helmet branding to the team jersey, signalling increased confidence in the Titans platform and its expanding reach.

Beyond the kit, Gujarat Titans have built a diversified and future-facing partner mix. Global technology platforms such as Google (Search & Gemini) are enabling deeper digital engagement and innovation, while AirAsia adds a strong travel and lifestyle dimension to the ecosystem. These partnerships stand at a point that brings forth the franchise’s deeper push into broader consumer and digital outreach.

The wider portfolio reflects both scale and cultural relevance. Established consumer brands like Campa, Budweiser 0.0, Amul, Dream11, and Scapia anchor the mass connect, while emerging as well as youth-focused platforms such as Krafton (Real Cricket), Pokémon, and Big Ant bring gaming and interactive entertainment into the fan experience.

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At the same time, the franchise is expanding into service-led and emerging categories, with associations including Bharat Taxi, Finkeda, Next Care Inc., HCG Hospital, and Max Fresh, adding functional value across mobility, fintech, healthcare, and personal care segments.

Fan experience and access remain a critical pillar of the Titans ecosystem. BookMyShow continues as the Ticketing Partner, ensuring seamless access for fans, while Radio Mirchi and Fever strengthen regional reach and engagement as radio partners.

Extending the franchise beyond the stadium, Gujarat Titans are also building a growing consumer and retail footprint through merchandise and licensing partnerships with T10, EM, Hapipola, Baller Athletik, Versant, Chupps, Cricket Icons, and Valiente. These collaborations reflect the team’s increasing resonance in everyday consumer spaces.

Commenting on the partnerships, Colonel Arvinder Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Gujarat Titans, said, “We are happy to be associated with a growing number of partners year-on-year who align with the Gujarat Titans ethos and continue to place their trust in us. This shared belief allows us to build deeper, long-term relationships that go beyond visibility, and focus on delivering consistent value both on and off the field.”

With a steadily expanding partner base and a clear focus on long-term value creation, Gujarat Titans continue to strengthen their commercial footprint, setting the foundation for sustained growth within the Tata IPL ecosystem.