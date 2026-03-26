Is IPL 2026 Opening Ceremony Cancelled? BCCI Reportedly Skips Festivities To Honour Bengaluru Stampede Victims Ahead Of RCB vs SRH Match

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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made a sensitive and solemn decision ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League season. In respect for the 11 victims of a tragic stampede in Bengaluru last year, the traditional grand IPL opening ceremony has been reportedly cancelled ahead of the season‑opening match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The tragedy occurred during celebrations of RCB’s maiden IPL title on June 4, 2025, when an overwhelming crowd led to a stampede that claimed lives and injured many.

In a Times of India reports, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the board opted against any formal festivities at the tournament’s start to honour those affected and demonstrate respect for their families. Although fans were expecting the usual glitz, performances, and celebrity appearances before the curtain‑raiser in Bengaluru, the board’s decision reflects a period of remembrance rather than celebration.

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Instead of a traditional opening ceremony, the IPL Governing Council is planning a grand closing ceremony on May 31, the day of the final, to cap off the 19th season of the league with a celebratory finale.

The move underscores the sensitivity around public safety and the memories of those lost, even as the sport’s most popular T20 league begins a new chapter. Fans will now look forward to the cricketing action between RCB and SRH, as well as the expanded celebrations planned for the season’s end.