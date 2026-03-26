'Dhurandhar Boy!': Axar Patel's Hilarious Remark On Rajat Patidar's Ranveer Singh‑Style Hair Goes Viral Ahead Of IPL 2026; Video

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A fun and playful moment unfolded during the IPL 2026 captains’ photoshoot when Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel cheekily referred to Rajat Patidar of Royal Challengers Bengaluru as the “Dhurandhar Boy.”

The jest comes in response to Patidar’s striking new hairstyle, sporting long locks reminiscent of Ranveer Singh in the blockbuster movie Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Patel couldn’t resist poking fun at his opponent while posing for official IPL photographs, adding a lighthearted touch to the formal event.

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Fans on social media quickly picked up on the moment, flooding timelines with memes and reactions comparing Patidar’s hairstyle to Ranveer Singh’s iconic on-screen look. The playful banter between captains highlights the camaraderie and friendly competitiveness that often defines IPL interactions off the field.

Patidar, known for his calm demeanor, responded with a smile, showing he was in on the joke. Such moments of humor before the high-stakes season not only engage fans but also humanize players beyond their on-field personas.

The IPL 2026 captains’ photoshoot continues to provide memorable moments, and this lighthearted exchange between Axar Patel and Rajat Patidar is already trending among cricket enthusiasts, generating excitement for the upcoming matches.

'Ye Hairstyle Mai Trophy Ke Saath Photo…': RCB Skipper Rajat Patidar's Quirky Remark Goes Viral Ahead Of IPL 2026; Video

Ahead of the IPL 2026 season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar has unveiled a bold new hairstyle, sporting long hair that has quickly caught the attention of fans and media alike. Speaking during RCB Bold Diaries, Patidar jokingly said, “Mai chahta hu ki iss hairstyle mai ek mera pass photo ho trophy ke saath,” hinting at his hopes to lift the IPL trophy once again.

RCB, champions of last year’s IPL, will be eager to defend their title, and Patidar’s playful comment reflects the team’s mix of confidence and optimism. Fans have flooded social media with reactions to his new look, praising the stylish transformation while sharing memes imagining him holding the trophy.

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The skipper’s long-haired makeover seems to be more than a fashion statement, it signals a fresh, energetic mindset heading into the new season. With IPL 2026 around the corner, all eyes will be on Patidar both on and off the field, as he leads RCB in their quest for consecutive championships.