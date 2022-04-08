Guess the player who hung India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal from the balcony during IPL 2013

IPL team Rajasthan Royals (RR) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal recently revealed a terrifying incident of bullying during IPL 2013, when he was hung from the 15th-floor balcony of a hotel by a drunk cricketer.

Chahal's revelation against the unnamed cricketer has gone viral, with his fans demanding the BCCI take action against the player.

Here’s the list of players in the Mumbai Indians squad during the 2013 edition of the IPL

Aditya Tare

Aiden Blizzard

Ambati Rayudu

Rohit Sharma

Sachin Tendulkar

Suryakumar Yadav

Sushant Marathe

Ricky Ponting (Captain)

Phillip Hughes

Abu Nechim

Dhawal Kulkarni

Harbhajan Singh

Lasith Malinga

Mitchell Johnson

Munaf Patel

Pawan Suyal

Yuzvendra Chahal

Nathan Coulter-Nile

Jasprit Bumrah

Amitoze Singh

Dwayne Smith

Jalaj Saxena

James Franklin

Kieron Pollard

Rishi Dhawan

Glenn Maxwell

Jacob Oram

Axar Patel

Javed Khan

Dinesh Karthik

Here are a few reaction from Twitteratis urging Yuzvendra Chahal to reveal the name of the drunk player

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 07:58 PM IST