Guess the player who hung India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal from the balcony during IPL 2013

IPL team Rajasthan Royals (RR) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal recently revealed a terrifying incident of bullying during IPL 2013, when he was hung from the 15th-floor balcony of a hotel by a drunk cricketer.
Chahal's revelation against the unnamed cricketer has gone viral, with his fans demanding the BCCI take action against the player.
Here’s the list of players in the Mumbai Indians squad during the 2013 edition of the IPL
Aditya Tare
Aiden Blizzard
Ambati Rayudu
Rohit Sharma
Sachin Tendulkar
Suryakumar Yadav
Sushant Marathe
Ricky Ponting (Captain)
Phillip Hughes
Abu Nechim
Dhawal Kulkarni
Harbhajan Singh
Lasith Malinga
Mitchell Johnson
Munaf Patel
Pawan Suyal
Yuzvendra Chahal
Nathan Coulter-Nile
Jasprit Bumrah
Amitoze Singh
Dwayne Smith
Jalaj Saxena
James Franklin
Kieron Pollard
Rishi Dhawan
Glenn Maxwell
Jacob Oram
Axar Patel
Javed Khan
Dinesh Karthik
