GT vs MI, IPL 2024: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Has Conversation With Ishan Kishan After Central Contract Snub; Viral Pic

Jay Shah speaks to Ishan Kishan. | (Credits: Twitter)

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah was spotted with Ishan Kishan following the IPL 2024 match against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Jay Shah was especially spotted bonding in a friendly manner with the young keeper-batter after the recent central contract snub due to Kishan missing the Ranji Trophy.

Kishan landed in hot waters before IPL 2024 as he hadn't played any cricket since November 2023 when India hosted Australia for a five-match T20I series following the 50-over World Cup. The 25-year-old skipped the India tour of South Africa, withdrawing himself from the Test squad, citing mental fatigue. He also skipped the T20I series against Afghanistan, followed by the red-ball leg against England.

Ishan Kishan talking to Jay Shah about...👀 Central contract? pic.twitter.com/zGHZSw2LKY — Anuj Nitin Prabhu (@APTalksCricket) March 24, 2024

However, Kishan's decision to skip the Ranji Trophy and supposedly keeping himself fit for IPL 2024 irked BCCI, thereby omitting him from the central contract list along with Shreyas Iyer.

Ishan Kishan registers a four-ball duck on return to cricket:

Nevertheless, the keeper-batter didn't have the most pleasant return as he perished for a four-ball duck, falling to Azmatullah Omarzai by chasing a wide delivery. Nevertheless, the turning point of the run-chase of 169 was Rohit Sharma's wicket in the 13th over when he played a sweep shot against Sai Kishore.

Dewald Brevis, yet another set batter, also perished shortly as the target become trickier. Despite having reputed death-over players like Tim David and Hardik Pandya, the five-time champions fizzled out in the run-chase to lose by 6 runs.