BREAKING: IPL 2024 Not Moving Out Of India Despite Clashing With Lok Sabha Elections, BCCI CONFIRMS FPJ

Jay Shah has firmly rebuffed any possibility of relocating the Indian Premier League (IPL) to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), countering recent speculation amidst India's upcoming General Elections.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced that the IPL will remain firmly within Indian borders, dispelling any rumours of an overseas shift.

Contrary to earlier reports hinting at a potential move abroad, sources within the BCCI have emphatically denied such claims. Speaking to Cricbuzz, BCCI secretary Jay Shah asserted that the entirety of the IPL will be held in India, firmly putting to rest any notions of relocation overseas. "No, it won't be moved overseas," Shah affirmed resolutely on Saturday.

Previously, there were whispers suggesting that certain IPL teams had considered venue changes due to the looming elections, with some even floating the idea of shifting the league to the UAE. However, Shah's unequivocal statement has conclusively ended such speculations.

IPL Chairman dismissed potential of IPL 2024 moving abroad in 2nd phase

Furthermore, reports have emerged indicating that some IPL teams have instructed their players to submit their passports, hinting at preparations for the tournament. This news surfaces shortly after IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal dismissed the possibility of the tournament being moved out of India during the general elections.

Dhumal, while addressing concerns, emphasised the logistical challenges involved, pointing out the extensive match schedule. "Given the number of matches we have, I don’t think not many venues can take this load in such a short time. The team at BCCI is best equipped, and we will take it as a challenge and have a good tournament," Dhumal stated confidently.

He further highlighted the successful conduct of the IPL in 2019 amidst similar circumstances, assuring that once the election dates are finalized, the BCCI will strategize the tournament accordingly. Now, with the Election Commission of India unveiling the election dates spanning from April 19 to June 4 in seven phases, anticipation grows for the BCCI to reveal the comprehensive IPL schedule.

Currently, only the fixtures for the initial 21 matches, scheduled from March 22 to April 7, have been made public. The IPL is set to kick off with an exhilarating clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, promising an enthralling start to the cricketing extravaganza.