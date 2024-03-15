Mohammed Shami To Mark Wood: Players Who Have Been Ruled Out Of IPL 2024

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | March 15, 2024
Gujarat Titans suffered a big blow ahead of IPL 2024 as Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the season due to heel injury. He underwent surgery and got the stitches removed on his heel recently
Delhi Capitals pacer Lungi Ngidi is the latest to pull out of the IPL 2024 due to injury and Jake Fraser-McGurk repaced him in the squad
Prasidh Krishna will not partake in the IPL 2024 as he recently underwent surgery on his left proximal quadriceps tendon
LSG pacer Mark Wood pulled out of the IPL 2024 in order to manage his workload and West Indies fast bowler Sharmar Joseph called in as his replacement
Jason Roy withdrew from the upcoming IPL season due to personal reasons and fellow England player Phil Salt replaced him in KKR squad
Another England player Gus Atkinson withdrew from IPL 2024 and Sri Lanka pacer Dushmantha Chameera has been added to the KKR squad
Harry Brook was acquired by Delhi Capitals for 4 crore at the IPL 2024 Auction but ruled out of the tournament to be with his family after passing away of his grandmother
