GSP Set To Host Season 2 Auction Of Pro & Challenger League In Mumbai

Pickleball court. |

Global Sports Pickleball (GSP), a name fast becoming synonymous with pickleball in India, is set to host the Season 2 auction of its Pro & Challenger League, in Mumbai on September 7.

This season will feature ten teams, each bidding for five players across the Pro and Challenger categories. For the first time in India, a live pickleball auction of this scale will be held—bringing together top professionals and emerging talent from the largest-ever player pool assembled in the country. The entire event will be streamed live on YouTube, making the excitement accessible to fans both in India and abroad.

Watch Live: Global Sports Pickleball YouTube Channel

"This auction for our 2nd season is more than a sporting event" - Hemal Jain

Over the past two years, GSP has built a complete ecosystem for pickleball—developing courts, selling gear, and hosting clinics and tournaments in India and Dubai. Its league calendar also features flagship events like the Indian Open and the Grand Slam, further strengthening its mission to globalize the sport.

Hemal Jain, Chief Architect of Pickleball Growth, said, “From grassroots clinics to national academies, our vision has been to craft a robust foundation for pickleball in India. This auction for our 2nd season is more than a sporting event—it’s a pivotal step in our shared journey to place pickleball on the world stage.”

Adding to this, Bollywood writer-producer-director and Global Sports co-founder Shashank Khaitan remarked, “Pickleball is no longer the hidden star of the racquet sports world—it’s ready for its moment. With this auction and Season 2 of the League, we’re not just creating teams; we’re creating benchmarks. And a platform where dreams can come true.”