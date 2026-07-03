Good News For UK Football Fans! PM Announces Pubs To Stay Open Until Early Morning For England Vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2026 Clash | VIDEO

PM Starmer Announces Pubs To Stay Open Until Early Morning For England Vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2026 Clash | X

London, July 2: England football fans will be able to watch their team's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match against Mexico in pubs until the final whistle after the UK Government announced extended opening hours.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has allowed pubs across England and Wales to stay open until 5 AM on Monday for the late-night World Cup clash. England's Round of 16 match against Mexico kicks off at 1 AM (UK time) and is expected to finish after 3 AM.

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Government Extends Licensing Hours

The decision comes after England defeated the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) to book their place in the Round of 16. The Government will use special powers to extend alcohol licensing hours for the occasion.

Keir Starmer said, "Football might be coming home but we're making sure fans don't have to. Pubs staying open till the final whistle is good news for supporters and good news for the pubs and venues that bring our communities together. The whole country will be backing the team. Come on England!"

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U-turn After Criticism

Earlier, the Government had said pubs would not be allowed to stay open beyond the usual extended hours unless they had applied for a temporary licence in advance. However, after criticism from pub owners, MPs and London Mayor Sadiq Khan, the decision was reversed.

Fans Can Stay For Full Match

The extended opening hours mean thousands of England supporters can now stay in pubs throughout the match and cheer on Thomas Tuchel's side as they look to reach the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals after beating Mexico.