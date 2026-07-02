Why Was Harry Kane Denied A Penalty During England Vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 Clash?

England captain Harry Kane was left frustrated after being denied a penalty in his side's FIFA World Cup 2026 clash against DR Congo, with the controversial decision sparking debate among fans and pundits. The incident came after Kane was felled in the penalty box after a challenge by Axel Tuanzebe late in the first half.

The England captain had latched onto a through ball and drove into the penalty area, where he found himself under pressure from defender Axel Tuanzebe while DR Congo goalkeeper Dimitry Mpasi rushed off his line.

As Kane stretched to reach the ball, he went to ground inside the box, prompting loud appeals from England players and supporters for a penalty. Referee Adham Makhadmeh immediately waved play on, indicating that he did not believe a foul had been committed.

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Why Did VAR Reject the Penalty Appeal?

The incident was reviewed by VAR to determine whether Mpasi had made sufficient contact with Kane. After checking the footage, the video officials upheld the referee's decision, ruling there was little to no contact from the goalkeeper and no clear foul.

Kane was adamant he had been brought down, while the decision divided opinion among commentators. Some felt there was enough contact to justify a penalty despite Kane's exaggerated fall, while others agreed with VAR that the challenge did not warrant overturning the on-field decision.

With the review complete, England's penalty appeal was dismissed, making the incident one of the most debated moments of the match.

Kane did not let the decision define his night. Instead, he channelled his frustration into a match-winning display, scoring twice in the second half to lead England to a dramatic comeback victory over DR Congo and into the Round of 16.