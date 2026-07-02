FIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane Rescues With Late Brace As England Clinch Dramatic 2-1 Win Over Spirited DR Congo | VIDEO

England survived a major scare to book their place in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026, coming from behind to defeat DR Congo 2-1 in a thrilling contest in Atlanta. It took a special from captain Harry Kane for the Three Lions to seal their progress into the next round.

Thomas Tuchel's side fell behind in just the seventh minute when Brian Cipenga scored his first international goal. Chancel Mbemba flicked on a crossfield pass into Cipenga's path, and the winger fired a low shot past Jordan Pickford at the near post to give the African side a dream start. England were trailing until the 75th minute, before Kane summoned his goal scoring powers to break hearts of the African supporters.

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Despite dominating possession, England struggled to break down a disciplined Congo defence. Lionel Mpasi produced two outstanding saves to deny Jude Bellingham's headers, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka cleared Marcus Rashford's effort off the goal line after good work from Noni Madueke.

Harry Kane also came close before the break, but Mpasi reacted brilliantly to block his close-range volley from a corner. At the other end, DR Congo nearly doubled their advantage as Yoane Wissa struck the post after connecting with Wan-Bissaka's low cross.

England's attacking substitutions proved decisive in the second half as Tuchel's changes finally shifted the momentum.

Anthony Gordon made an immediate impact by delivering a precise cross for Harry Kane, who powered home a header in the 75th minute to restore parity. The equaliser sparked England into life as they pushed relentlessly for a winner.

Kane delivered once again in the closing stages, turning away from his marker before smashing an unstoppable shot inside the near post to complete a dramatic comeback.

The victory keeps England's unbeaten World Cup record against African opposition intact and sends them into the Round of 16, where they will face co-hosts Mexico at the Mexico City Stadium on July 6. DR Congo, meanwhile, bow out after a spirited performance in their first-ever World Cup knockout match.