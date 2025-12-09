'GOAT India Tour 2025': When & Where Did Lionel Messi Previously Play In Front Of Indian Fans?

Image: Lionel Messi/Instagram

Excitement is surging across India as football legend Lionel Messi prepares to land in Mumbai later this month for the grand “GOAT India Tour 2025.” The Argentine icon is scheduled to make a special appearance at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium on December 14. The tour also includes stops in Kolkata, Hyderabad and New Delhi, giving fans nationwide the rare chance to witness the legend up close.

The last time Messi visited India was in 2011, when, as then‑Barcelona star and then part of the Argentina national team, he played in a friendly match against Venezuela at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. That match, which saw a packed stadium of passionate fans, remains etched in memory for many Indian football enthusiasts.

This December’s visit marks Messi’s return after a gap of 14 years. The 2025 tour isn’t limited to a single match, it’s being billed as a full‑fledged celebration of football, culture and fan engagement. Across cities, fans can expect concerts, meet‑and‑greet sessions, youth football clinics, workshops, and other events blending Indian and Argentine flavour.

For many in India, this is more than a sporting visit, it’s a long‑awaited moment to reconnect with a global icon whose 2011 appearance left an indelible mark. As Messi prepares to touch down on December 13–14, anticipation is building to relive old memories and create new ones.

MCA Issues Ticketing Advisory Ahead Of Lionel Messi's December 14 Event At Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai

The MCA has issued a public advisory (dated 28 November 2025) alerting fans about official ticketing protocols for Lionel Messi’s event at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 14 December 2025. Only tickets purchased via the authorised partner, District, will be considered valid, any tickets bought from unofficial sources or accounts impersonating MCA or the organisers will be deemed fake and will not grant entry.

The advisory emphasises that MCA’s only verified Instagram account (@mumbaicricketassoc) will carry official updates. Fans are warned to ignore posts from fake or duplicate accounts falsely claiming to represent MCA.

Why This Matters

With excitement high and ticket demand soaring, recent reports note a fresh release of tickets priced between ₹7,080 and ₹23,600, the risk of scam tickets circulating is significant.

The organisers expect a large turnout for the event, which mixes entertainment, celebrity appearances and a special showcase honouring Messi. The event at Wankhede is being widely billed as one of the biggest fan experiences of 2025.

What Fans Should Do

Buy tickets only from the official platform: Either via the District website or their official mobile app.

Discard any ticket purchased from resale websites or social media accounts not linked to District. These will not be honoured at the gate.

Follow only verified MCA channels for announcements, especially the verified Instagram handle.

Have your e-ticket ready (digital QR code)- entry is contingent on a valid ticket.

For many fans, this December 14 event at Wankhede Stadium could be a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see one of football’s greatest icons up close. With so much anticipation, staying alert and securing tickets through the authorised channel is key, both for enjoying the event and ensuring safety and legitimacy.