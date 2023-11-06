'Go F**k Off': What KL Rahul Told Jarvo 69 When British Prankster Interrupted IND vs AUS In Chennai; Watch

English prankster Daniel Jarvis has released a video which shows what the Indian players told him when he interrupted their first match of the ICC World Cup 2023 in Chennai last month.

India were facing Australia when Jarvo, better known as Jarvo69, came on the field wearing the Blue jersey. Mohammed Siraj, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul told Jarvo to leave the ground so that they can start the match.

Jarvo almost reached the pitch at Chepauk before he was stopped by the Indian cricketers. The security officials at the stadium then took him away.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) then banned Jarvo from attending the remaining matches of the ODI World Cup.

Jarvo has now posted a video in which he can be seen having a conversation with Rahul, who told him to immediately leave the field.

“It’s not for you, that place is for you (pointing towards the crowd) Go F**k off, stop coming everywhere,” Rahul can be heard saying in the video.

Jarvo69 P.O.V. of the Cricket World Cup - @klrahul swears at the great @BMWjarvo @mdsirajofficial reaction and @imVkohli is still a fan :) pic.twitter.com/cjxCoeN6Fi — Jarvo69 (Daniel Jarvis) (@BMWjarvo) November 5, 2023

Jarvo first came into the spotlight during the India's 2021 tour of England when he came onto the field during the Oval Test wearing the Indian jersey.

Jarvo is a serial pitch invader and has done this across several sports in England and all over the world.