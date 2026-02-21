Gianluca Prestianni Denies Racist Remark, Admits To Anti-Gay Slur At Vinicius Junior During Real Madrid vs Benfica Clash; Claims Report

X

European football has been thrust into controversy following an alleged discriminatory incident during a recent UEFA Champions League clash between Real Madrid and SL Benfica at the Estadio da Luz.

The match, which Real Madrid won 1-0, was overshadowed after Vinicius Junior reported being subjected to abuse by Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni. Initial reports suggested a racist remark, prompting UEFA’s anti-discrimination protocol to be activated and briefly halting the game.

However, sources indicate that Prestianni has told investigators he used an anti-gay slur in Spanish rather than a racist insult. While the clarification alters the nature of the allegation, it remains a serious breach under UEFA’s disciplinary regulations, which impose strict sanctions for discriminatory conduct of any kind.

Real Madrid have submitted evidence to support Vinícius’ complaint, with teammates publicly backing the Brazilian forward. Benfica, meanwhile, have defended Prestianni and denied accusations of racism.

UEFA’s investigation is ongoing, and a disciplinary ruling is expected to determine whether sanctions, potentially including a lengthy suspension, will be imposed.

Viral Video Shows Fan Allegedly Making 'Monkey Noises' At Vinicius Jr. During Real Madrid vs Benfica Champions League Clash

In a UEFA Champions League first-leg clash between Real Madrid and SL Benfica at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon on February 17, 2026, a deeply troubling incident unfolded that has reignited the global debate over racism in football. The match, ultimately won 1-0 by Real Madrid, became overshadowed not by the winning goal but by accusations of racial abuse and disturbing fan behaviour.

Vinicius Junior was at the centre of the controversy. Shortly after scoring a superb curling goal, television cameras captured him speaking urgently with referee Francois Letexier, reporting that Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni had directed a racist slur at him. Vinicius claimed that Prestianni repeatedly called him a “monkey” while covering his mouth, a gesture suggesting he knew what he was saying was offensive. This prompted the referee to halt the game and activate UEFA’s anti-racism protocol, pausing play for nearly ten minutes.

Though there is no clear audio proving the exact words, multiple Real Madrid players, including Kylian Mbappe, backed Vinicius’ account, saying they heard “very ugly” language directed at their teammate. Mbappe even called for disciplinary action against Prestianni and said the Argentine should not play in the Champions League again. But the controversy didn’t stop with the alleged exchange between the players.

Viral video shows alleged racism towards Vini Jr.

A video clip that went viral online showed a spectator allegedly making monkey noises and racist gestures toward Vinicius from the stands. This footage, shared widely on platforms including Reddit and X, sparked outrage among fans and commentators who criticised that individual fan’s behaviour as disgraceful and unacceptable at an elite sporting event.

The hostile atmosphere continued throughout the match. Benfica supporters were seen jeering Vinícius whenever he touched the ball and even threw bottles and other objects onto the pitch, one of which struck the Brazilian as he prepared to take a corner kick late in the game. Stadium announcements were made in response to the crowd behaviour, underscoring how serious the situation became.

As UEFA’s investigation continues, the incident at Benfica serves as a stark reminder of the work still required to make football safe and inclusive for all players and fans alike.