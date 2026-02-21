LALIGA Matchday 25 Preview: Real Madrid Face In-Form Osasuna, Atletico Look To Get Back To Winning Ways

The 2025/26 LALIGA EA SPORTS season is approximately two-thirds completed, so every point matters even more as we enter the final stretch. There are big games this weekend, especially for Real Madrid as they pay a visit to an in-form CA Osasuna side.

The very first game of the matchday takes place in Bilbao on Friday night, where Athletic Club take on Elche CF. The fortunes of these two teams has reversed in recent weeks, with Elche CF having slid down to 16th place whereas the Basques are now ninth and closing in on the European positions. Ernesto Valverde’s side will hope to make it three wins in a row this matchday.

The action stays in the Basque Country for the first of Saturday’s four games, when Real Sociedad take on Real Oviedo in San Sebastián. After suffering their first defeat under Pellegrino Matarazzo last weekend, La Real will hope to bounce back against the bottom-placed side.

Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano is next up, and Los Verdiblancos will hope to continue their good run of form. They’ve won each of their past three league games, and are closing in on the Champions League positions. But, Rayo Vallecano will travel south with confidence, after thrashing Atlético de Madrid last time out.

Then, on Saturday, it’s CA Osasuna vs Real Madrid, a game between two very in-form teams. Los Blancos have won all five league games under new coach Álvaro Arbeloa, but Los Rojillos have won three and drawn two across that five-match span too. This might be the biggest test yet in LALIGA EA SPORTS for the Arbeloa.

Atlético de Madrid are in action next, taking on RCD Espanyol at home. It’s two defeats in a row for Diego Simeone’s side in league action, while one of their other five losses so far came away against this weekend’s opponents. With the support of the home crowd, they’ll look to bounce back.

Sunday’s fixtures begin in Getafe CF’s Coliseum, where Los Azulones take on Sevilla FC. Geta achieved a 2-1 victory when these teams met in Seville earlier in the season, so they’ll look to complete a double to climb up the standings.

FC Barcelona return to action on Sunday, at home against Levante UD. After losing last matchday and falling behind Real Madrid in the title race, Hansi Flick’s side will be absolutely determined to get back to winning ways and back to first place.

RC Celta vs RCD Mallorca is next up, a huge game for the islanders after they’ve fallen into the relegation zone. Despite having the second-top scorer in the competition, in Vedat Muriqi, RCD Mallorca are third-bottom and need another three-point haul urgently.

There is a Valencian Community derby next up, as Villarreal CF and Valencia CF face off at the Estadio de la Cerámica. Both teams won last weekend, and Valencia CF even won a derby by overcoming local rivals Levante UD, so it’ll be interesting to see who comes out on top this time around.

There is one final game this matchday, when Deportivo Alavés take on Girona FC. Both clubs have been climbing up the table in recent weeks, but still have the relegation zone just behind them and will give their all to win this Monday night.

