‘Generational Fraud Prince Shubman Gill’: India Batter Brutally Trolled After Duck vs England In Rajkot Test

Team India batter Shubman Gill failed to deliver as he was dismissed for a duck in the first innings of the ongoing third Test at Niranjan Shah Stadium (formerly Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium) in Rajkot on Thursday, January 15.

Gill walked out to bat after early wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal in the first session and looked far more comfortable out in the middle. The 24-year-old was constantly challenged by England pacers James Anderson and Mark Wood with new ball and was struggling to get off to the mark.

Shubman Gill was trying to settle in when he faced Mark Wood in the sixth over of India's first innings batting. Gill was dealt with the seaming ball from Wood that came at a rapid pace. However, the ball edged the ball when Indian batter was playing tentatively and caught by wicketkeeper Ben Foakes. Shubman Gill faced nine balls without scoring a run.

Shubman Gill dismissed for a 9 ball duck. pic.twitter.com/6qfFl2K9qP — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 15, 2024

Shubman Gill played well in the Vizag Test, where he scored 104 off 147 balls in India's second innings batter. However, the Indian batter failed to come up with goods again. Failure to remain consistent with his batting led to fans furious at him and started to troll Gill brutally.

Many fans believe that Gill is a 'generational fraud' while others feel that he has to work on his technique by playing domestic matches.

Here's how fans reacted to Shubman Gill's dismissal

Give me Freedom.

Give me Fire.

Give me Ahmedabad IPL match.

Or I Retire 😭



Generational Fraud Prince Shubman Gill. Most overrated player in world right now. #INDvENG #ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/eNS3HbhxqR — Prashant I 🇮🇳 (@sukhi_jeev) February 15, 2024

Shubman Gill is facing more criticism than ball these days. ✨#INDvENG #ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/eXxGinnFmb — Harish Sharma (@itsHarishop) February 15, 2024

One good Innings a Series

Keeps Shubman Gill alive pic.twitter.com/8jFeiUElRo — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) February 15, 2024

Shubman Gill's incredible inconsistency in Test cricket is a book in itself. pic.twitter.com/592NQ1Vgre — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) February 15, 2024

Shreyas Iyer to Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid after Shubman Gill failed in Rajkot 😅 pic.twitter.com/PhghFBmzNx — Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) February 15, 2024