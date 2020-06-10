Gayle, Bravo join Sammy against racism

New Delhi

West Indies opener Chris Gayle has lent support to his fellow teammate Darren Sammy, who has alleged that he was subjected to racial abuse in Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) camp in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"It's never too late to fight for the right cause or what you've experienced over the years! So much more to your story, Darren Sammy. Like I said, it's in the game," tweeted Gayle who has played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab in the IPL.

Both the cricketers have expressed their support to the 'Black Lives Matter' campaign which has erupted following the death of George Floyd, an African-American, in police custody in United States.

However, Sammy further shocked the cricketing world by claiming that a derogatory word was used for him during his stint with SRH in 2013, 14 IPL editions.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has said that it was sad to see the present situation in the world.

During an Instagram live chat with former Zimbabwe pacer Pommie Mbanga, Bravo said: "It is sad to see what is going on around the world. As a black man, we know the history of what black people have been through. We never ask for revenge, we ask for equality and respect. That is it. We give respect to others. Why is it that we are facing this over and over."

"I just want our brothers and sisters to know that we are powerful and beautiful. And at the end of the day, you look at some of the greats of the world, whether it is Nelson Mandela, Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan we have had leaders who paved the way for us," he added.

The all-rounder further said that people should be respected for what they are and there should be equality in the world.

"Now enough is enough. We just want equality. We don't want revenge, war. We just want respect. We share love and appreciate people for who they are. That's what is most important." Sammy has alleged that he was called 'Kaalu,' a derogatory word used to describe black people in India, by his teammates in SRH. And an old post of India fast bowler Ishant Sharma from 2014 -- which has resurfaced on social media, has confirmed Sammy's claims.