'Gangster': Hassan Nawaz's Reply To Sufyan Moqim On Swimming Pool Post Goes Viral After Heated India A Clash; Fans React | X

The high-intensity on-field drama between India A and Pakistan A may be over, but the banter between the Pakistan players is keeping the social media busy. After a heated clash against India A in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, Pakistani cricketers Sufyan Moqim and Hassan Nawaz had a fun exchange on Instagram. However, the internet users trolled both the cricketers after the post went viral on social media.

It all started when Hassan Nawaz shared a post on Instagram. He shared a semi-naked picture of himself from inside a swimming pool with the caption, "The mandatory recovery session." The post comes after his heroics helped Pakistan Shaheens to beat India A in the high-intensity game on Sunday.

However, Sufyan Moqim jumped into the comment section of the post and said, "Mera yrr ha to." Hassan quickly replied to the post with only one word and called his teammate "Gangster" along with a cricket bat emoji.

Hassan's comment was indicating to the heated incident involving Sufyan Moqim and Indian pacer Harshit Rana, where Moqim brutally mocked Harshit after he was dismissed for a duck. Moqim followed Harshit while abusing him as he walked towards the dug out.

The internet users were quick to react to the post as a user commented, "Ek thappad me moot dete hai ese gangster." Another replied to the same post and said, "Woh bhi swimming pool me."

Pakistan A beat India A by 48 runs in the match. Hassan Nawaz was the hero for the Pakistani side as his all-round contribution helped the team to victory. Hassan scored 79 runs and also managed to pick up three crucial wickets.

India A captain Tilak Varma fought back with a century, however, it was in vain as he could get his team to cross the victory line. Abhishek Sharma scored 70 and Shahbaz Ahmed also played a fantastic innings and managed to score his fifty. But their efforts were not enough as Pakistan A walked away with the victory.

However, there are chances that these two teams might come face to face once again in the same tournament and most likely in the finals. India A will then have a chance to avenge their defeat.