From Sandpapergate To Mintgate? Fresh Ball-Tampering Allegations Rock Australian Cricket | X - CricWithLaksh

Melbourne [Australia], November 24: Following explosive revelations about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal involving Usman Khawaja and Cameron Bancroft, some more shocking stories of attempts to alter the ball's condition have emerged from a tour to the UAE for Tests against Pakistan back in 2018, six months after the infamous 'Sandpapergate' in South Africa, as per SEN Cricket.

Khawaja Reopens Sandpapergate Controversy

The wounds of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal were reopened in former batter Usman Khawaja's autobiography 'Sabr', in which he made several claims about the scandal in South Africa. In his book, he called for the team to take collective responsibility for the scandal and revealed that everyone in the team knew about it, not just the trio of then captain Steve Smith, then vice-captain David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, who were sanctioned when the incident came to light in Cape Town.

🚨SANDPAPER INCIDENT IS NOW COMING BACK SO LET’S REVISIT IT👀 Main Incident Video - Bancroft uses Sandpaper to tamper the ball and tries to hide it. Full Clip. https://t.co/swn45O28D8 — Megapari India 🇮🇳 (@megapari_in) November 18, 2026

Khawaja also revealed how sandpaper was used one Test prior at Gqeberha as well, and the ball's condition was also tampered with during the 2017/18 Ashes series at home by lifting the quarter of the seam of the cricket ball to get reverse swing.

Bancroft Makes Fresh Revelations

After skipper Pat Cummins dismissed Khawaja's claims as "utter nonsense" in a presser days after they were made, the 10-Test-old batter Cameron Bancroft, who was caught using the sandpaper by TV cameras in South Africa, sent a shockwave just as big by writing a tell-all column for The West Australian.

Bancroft penned a 4,497-word column detailing his account of the scandal, reiterating claims made in former Australian batter Usman Khawaja's book that the entire team was aware of the plan to tamper with the ball. In his column, he unveiled how he would talk to the pace bowlers about getting the reverse swing on the ball, and how his use of sandpaper was encouraged and celebrated well by the teammates and coaching staff. He also said that except for the media manager of the team, Kate Hutchison, pretty much everyone was on board with the unlawful sandpaper tactic.

Fresh Allegations From UAE Tour

Now, some more details have emerged from the two-match Test tour to the UAE against Pakistan, as per an investigation from reputed broadcaster Gerard Whateley, quoted by SEN Cricket. The tour happened just five months after the ball-tampering scandal in the rainbow nation, with the Aussies winning the series 1-0 under the new leadership of captain Tim Paine and head coach Justin Langer.

The investigation has revealed that as Aussie cricket navigated through this tough phase, with the then captain and vice-captain duo of Steve Smith and David Warner banned from all of cricket for 12 months after the sandpaper first surfaced to the public eye at Cape Town, an attempt was also made to alter the ball's condition with a different tool: mints, as the Aussies struggled to get any movement out of the ball.

Gerard's investigation, quoted by SEN, revealed that during the first Test in Dubai, a player had asked: "Who has got the mints? Who is doing the ball today?"

This caused a new member of the team to lash out, saying, "You’re f---ing kidding me. We are not doing that s--t again."

Paine And Langer Intervene

Despite the protests on the field, a substitute fielder was sent to the changing room to get mints. Skipper Paine, on realising what was happening, waved the player off and gestured to him to return to his seat.

Then newly appointed head coach Langer, who was in charge of instilling a more positive and fair play culture within the team along with Paine, intervened. Upon his intervention, it was decided not to have lollies during any stage on the field, not even during drink breaks.

After the play, Langer gathered the group and confronted the group about the damage they were doing to Aussie cricket by wiping a prestigious Baggy Green Test cap on his backside.

Paine also raised the episode with the staff, many of whom were also at the Cape Town Test, saying that no mints/lollies would be allowed on the field. As per Gerard's investigation, it was the last time the Aussies had ever tried to alter the ball.

Warner At Centre Of Revelations

Previously, Gerard's investigation had revealed more dark and explosive secrets, with former opener David Warner as a central figure in the revelations, as per SEN Cricket.

Warner was a crucial part of the touring party that went to the Proteas for the Test series, as a vice-captain to skipper Steve Smith. After the ball-tampering scandal surfaced during the third Cape Town Test, Warner, along with Smith, was banned for 12 months from all of cricket and given a lifetime leadership ban. Across three games, he made 217 runs with two fifties in six innings.

Warner was said to be the brains behind the whole plan to alter the ball's condition, as per Bancroft's version of things, but could not carry it out on his own since all broadcast cameras were consistently focused on him. There was already a lot of scrutiny on a controversial Warner, having been involved in a heated exchange while going back to their changing rooms with Proteas wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock at Durban. So it was Bancroft, then a rising youngster, who carried out the task of tampering with the ball using sandpaper.

Discarded Strapping Sparks Ball-Tampering Suspicions

In Gerard's investigation, as per SEN Cricket, new details came to light, revealing one act by Warner which sparked suspicion of ball tampering: his discarded finger/thumb strapping, having "super glue and grit".

Gerard's report wrote, as per SEN Cricket, "One source says the South African team had discovered Warner’s finger and thumb strapping discarded in a bin. Another says strapping was recovered from the field by grounds staff and handed to match officials."

“In a scene worthy of the OJ trial, an ICC representative wanted to try the taping on Warner’s digits to see if it fit. That request was rebuffed."

“Some time later, an ICC source informed a senior official at Cricket Australia that the strapping contained a mix of super glue and grit. But there were only suspicions as to whom it belonged and both teams claimed it was the other," the investigative piece continued.

Warner And Marsh's Alleged Confrontation

Gerard's investigation also revealed that there was a heated confrontation between Warner and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh in their hotel as the crisis was unravelling.

He wrote, "At one point in the players' meeting, Paine and Team Manager Gavin Dovey were seen on the adjoining balcony with Warner, who did not see any reason why he should take responsibility. He was not yet implicated."

A source also told the reputed broadcaster, as per SEN Cricket: "You had Bangers (Bancroft) trying to eat the whole grenade. You had Steve (Smith) with good intent trying to halve that. And you had Davey whistling his way down the corridor."

"The story reverberated around the hotel. Bison (Mitchell Marsh) had gone really hard at Davey. Much to Davey’s chagrin, he was forced into stepping up and sharing the blame. ‘You cannot dodge this one, mate, we are not having Bangers take the fall for you’."

"Warner’s response was, ‘I will take the blame but I am not taking the full brunt of it’," the source added.

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Bowlers Opposed Collective Responsibility

Gerard also added that the meeting held in Cape Town in the team hotel was the last time the team was together. In his autobiography, Khawaja revealed two players who opposed the idea of 'collective responsibility', something that the left-handed, 88-Test-old batter wanted the team to take.

Gerard's investigation revealed, "Those players are understood to be Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon."

His investigation also revealed that the bowlers were not going to take the blame for Warner's actions.

"Hazlewood denied this when asked about it last week. There is, however, a differing account. The four bowlers, including Mitch Starc and Pat Cummins, gathered in one of their hotel rooms and made their stand known to team management: ‘F--k Davey, we are not going down for that guy’. It drew permanent battlelines," he signed off.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)