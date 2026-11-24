'Ek Bihari UAE Pe Bhari': Social Media Erupts As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes 28-Ball Century In Doha | X @BCCI

Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set the cricketing world abuzz after smashing a sensational century off just 28 balls in List A cricket in Doha. The 15-year-old's explosive knock saw him register the fastest-ever hundred in List A cricket, triggering a wave of reactions on social media.

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As news of his remarkable feat spread, cricket fans took to social media platform X to celebrate the youngster's extraordinary performance.

Reacting to his achievement, a user named Pranjal wrote, "Ek Bihari UAE pe Bhari", expressing pride in the youngster's performance.

Another user, Pramesh Ojha, was equally impressed and wrote, "Next beast loading…"

There were negative reactions as well following Vaibhav's magnificent achievement. A user named Hamza Haider wrote, "Don't be surprised by his innings because he can only perform against the UAE! If he had done this against Pakistan, I would've believed it!"

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