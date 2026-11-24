IND A Vs UAE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Blasts Record 204 As India A Chase Down 250 In Just 14.2 Overs | X

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi produced a breathtaking batting performance as India A defeated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by seven wickets in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 in Doha on Tuesday, November 24. The 15-year-old smashed a sensational 204 off just 53 balls, rewriting the record books with the fastest century and double century in List A cricket.

Chasing 250, India A needed just 14.2 overs to reach 254/3. Sooryavanshi brought up his half-century in 16 balls before racing to his hundred in just 28 deliveries. He continued his assault and completed his double century off 52 balls. His extraordinary innings featured 28 sixes and seven fours, making it one of the most destructive knocks in the format's history.

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The young opener also helped India A create a new List A record by reaching 100 runs in just five overs. He received support from Rinku Singh, who remained unbeaten on 27 off 19 balls. Abhishek Sharma scored 12 off five deliveries, while Prabhsimran Singh contributed three runs.

Earlier, UAE posted 249/8 in their allotted 50 overs after being asked to bat first. Harpreet Singh Bhatia led the innings with a brilliant 130 off 144 balls, including 12 fours and four sixes. Captain Basil Hameed remained unbeaten on 36 off 36 balls. For India A, Arshad Khan was the standout bowler, claiming four wickets for 43 runs.

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Sooryavanshi's incredible double century turned what looked like a competitive chase into a one-sided contest. India A registered a seven-wicket victory with 214 balls to spare, with the teenager's record-breaking innings becoming the biggest talking point of the match.