Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was on a record breaking spree on Tuesday in the India A vs UAE clash in the Rising Stars Asia Cup clash. The 15-year-old smashed the fastest 200 in List A cricket, reaching the milestone in just 52 deliveries. He hit 28 sixes, the most in an innings.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fastest 200 in List A cricket

52 balls - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, India A vs UAE (Rising Stars Asia Cup), 2026

103 balls – Chad Bowes, Canterbury vs Otago (Ford Trophy), 2024

114 balls – Harry Brook, England vs Sri Lanka (ODI), 2026

114 balls – Travis Head, South Australia vs Queensland (Marsh Cup), 2021–22

114 balls – N. Jagadeesan, Tamil Nadu vs Arunachal Pradesh (Vijay Hazare Trophy), 2022

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi batted like a man possessed as he tore the UAE attack apart in Doha. Chasing 250 to win, the 15-year-old treated the match like a range hitting session, targetting sixes and clearing the boundary with regular ease.

He reached his half-century in 16 balls and then got his next 50 in just 12 balls. Before Sooryavanshi, the fastest List A ton belonged to Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk, who achieved it in 29 balls.

Fastest centuries in List A cricket

28 balls: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - India A vs UAE, Doha, 2026

29 balls: Jake Fraser-McGurk (125) – South Australia v Tasmania, Adelaide, 2023–24

31 balls: AB de Villiers (149) – South Africa v West Indies, Johannesburg, 2014–15

32 balls: Sakibul Gani (128) – Bihar v Arunachal Pradesh, Ranchi, 2025–26

33 balls: Ishan Kishan (125) – Jharkhand v Karnataka, Ahmedabad, 2025–26

Sooryavanshi did not slow down after reaching the three-figure mark. The left-hander continued his six hitting heroics. The 15-year-old reached the 150-mark in 40 deliveries, reaching the milestone with yet another six.

Earlier the fastest 150 in 50-over cricket also belonged to Sooryavanshi, who had smashed it for Bihar against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2025.