Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Deliberately Collides With Umpire? | Cric_Mukku/X

India's teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi found himself at the centre of an unusual on-field moment during the India A vs Pakistan A clash at the Rising Stars Asia Cup. A video of the youngster seemingly bumping into the on-field umpire has caught the attention of cricket fans on social media.

The incident took place during the high-profile encounter between the arch-rivals, with Sooryavanshi appearing to make contact with the umpire while moving around the field. Although it remains unclear whether the collision was intentional, the footage has prompted discussions among fans, with several viewers suggesting that the youngster appeared to deliberately bump into the official.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Deliberately Collides With Umpire?

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What made the moment even more interesting was what happened immediately after the collision. The umpire had an Indian bowler's hat with him, which fell to the ground following the contact. Sooryavanshi, however, quickly picked up the fallen hat, adding an unexpected twist to the incident.

The brief exchange quickly became a talking point, particularly because of the involvement of the 15-year-old batting prodigy. While the footage captures the apparent collision and Sooryavanshi retrieving the hat, his actual intention behind the contact cannot be established from the visuals alone.

The India A vs Pakistan A fixture is already among the most anticipated encounters of the tournament, given the rivalry between the two sides. However, this unexpected interaction between Sooryavanshi and the umpire provided an unusual talking point away from the cricketing action.

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