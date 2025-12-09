 From Retirement To Redemption: Quinton De Kock Is Back In Contention As BCCI Streamlines IPL 2026 Auction Pool
The IPL 2026 auction has taken a surprising twist as the BCCI cut the initial list of 1355 players down to 350 after discussions with franchises. Notably, Quinton de Kock has re-entered the final auction pool, joined by 35 new names added during the revision, setting the stage for an intriguing and more focused auction lineup.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 09:57 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

The upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction has taken an intriguing turn: the BCCI has trimmed the player register to 350 and, among the surprises in the final list, Quinton de Kock is back in contention.

When the auction registration first opened, the pool included a massive 1,355 players. But after extensive consultations with franchises, the BCCI revised the list down to 350 players, including 35 names that were not on the original list.

What draws attention is the late addition of de Kock, the South African wicketkeeper-batter didn’t feature in the initial spreadsheet, but a franchise pushed for his inclusion. The timing makes sense: de Kock recently ended his international retirement and hit a century in the third and final ODI against India in Visakhapatnam.

His base price for this auction has been set at INR 1 crore, which is half of what it was when he was last bought during the previous mega auction, when he was snapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the floor price of INR 2 crore.

The auction is scheduled for December 16, 2025, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi (2:30 PM IST). Bidding will proceed in stages: first capped players sorted by specialism (batters, all-rounders, wicket-keeper/batters, fast bowlers, spinners), followed by capped uncapped players.

Funny Moment! Virat Kohli's Hilarious Reaction After Quinton De Kock's Dismissal Goes Viral During IND vs SA 2nd ODI; Video

A moment from the India vs South Africa match grabbed headlines when Virat Kohli’s animated celebration after Quinton de Kock’s wicket went viral across social media. As the Proteas star fell to India’s bowling attack, Kohli erupted in a burst of emotion, a passionate celebration that resonated far beyond the boundary ropes. The clip quickly spread online, and fans couldn’t get enough of the instantly iconic reaction.

What stood out was not just the wicket, but the intensity and raw energy Kohli displayed. In a game filled with tension and high stakes, those few seconds captured the competitive spirit and hunger that define elite sport. The video became symbolic of India’s aggression and focus on the field, a statement not just to the opposition, but to cricket fans worldwide.

The viral moment added another layer to Kohli’s storied legacy: a reminder that for him, cricket is more than just runs and records, it’s passion, emotion, and unfiltered commitment. As supporters and critics alike dissected the replay, many praised the veteran batter for giving fans a glimpse of the fierce warrior behind the calm exterior.

