IPL Auction 2026: PSL Loading? After Faf Du Plessis & Moeen Ali, Glenn Maxwell Opts Out After Punjab Kings Release

Glenn Maxwell |

Glenn Maxwell is amongst the biggest absentees in the long list of players who have registered for the IPL Auction 2026. A total of 1355 players have put their name in the hat for only 77 available slots. While the likes of Cameron Green and Steve Smith re-entered the fray, Maxwell walked out having been released by the Punjab Kings.

The 37-year-old had a forgettable IPL 2025 season leading him to being dropped from the XI. He later suffered an injury and was replaced by Mitchell Owen. Owen has been retained while Maxwell, bought for ₹4.2 crore was released into the auction.

PSL Loading?

Maxwell isn't the first high profile overseas star to opt out of the IPL. Chennai Super Kings legend Faf du Plessis ended his 14-year association with the league. He will now feature in the Pakistan Super League, which clashes with the IPL. Moeen Ali, who featured for KKR last year, will also feature in the PSL.

Maxwell remains active in T20Is and will play the T20 World Cup in India starting in February. The 37-year-old could well feature in the tournament and hang up his boots. He could however also take the PSL route, as Du Plessis and Moeen have done. Maxwell's stocks in the IPL are low after a rough season. PSL would allow him to continue his T20 career, should he be wiling to. Other than IPL, Maxwell has featured in the MLCT20 and the Big Bash League.