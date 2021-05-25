From Olympic medallist to murder accused: On Sushil Kumar's birthday, here's a look at some key moments of his career

Sushil Kumar's legal issues:

The Delhi police arrested Sushil in connection with the murder of former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankhar during a brawl in the Chhatrasal Stadium on 4 May 2021.

After his arrest, the Delhi Police presented him in Rohini court and the court granted a six-day remand of Kumar to Delhi police.

Sushil Kumar once had a promising future and people only thought about his accolades when they heard his name but in light of his legal issues, everything good in his life is at stake such as his job as an assistant commercial manager for Indian railways, his reputation.

Even the model town flat in the name of his wife will be examined.