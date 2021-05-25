From Olympic medallist to murder accused: On Sushil Kumar's birthday, here's a look at some key moments of his career

Sushil Kumar, who is born on 26 May, is a famous Indian wrestler. He has accomplished a great deal in a small amount of time. He carried the Indian flag at the opening ceremony of 2012 London Olympics. He received India's highest honour for sportspersons - the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and on 3 October 2010, he handed the Queen's Baton to Prince Charles for the 2010 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony. Sushil also won the gold medal in the 74 kg division at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.
His journey to wrestling:
Kumar was born in Baprola village, in South West Delhi. He was inspired to take up wrestling by his father who was a wrestler himself and his cousin Sandeep. Kumar trained in pehlwani wrestling at the wrestling school in the Chhatrasal Stadium from the age of 14. His family made sure that Sushil obtained the necessary dietary supplements by sending him tinned milk, ghee and fresh vegetables.
Sushil Kumar's legal issues:
The Delhi police arrested Sushil in connection with the murder of former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankhar during a brawl in the Chhatrasal Stadium on 4 May 2021.
After his arrest, the Delhi Police presented him in Rohini court and the court granted a six-day remand of Kumar to Delhi police.
Sushil Kumar once had a promising future and people only thought about his accolades when they heard his name but in light of his legal issues, everything good in his life is at stake such as his job as an assistant commercial manager for Indian railways, his reputation.
Even the model town flat in the name of his wife will be examined.
